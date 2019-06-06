‘Singh is King’: Netizens praise elderly sikh man for serving water to thirsty passengers

As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital region, an elderly Sikh man’s simple gesture towards those commuting in the heat has won many hearts online. In a video tweeted by @ZeHarpreet, an unidentified man is seen serving water to thirsty passengers in a stationary bus.

“In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single-handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! Commendable,” the user tweeted along with a video, which soon went viral.

In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! Commendable👏. pic.twitter.com/KoOW9p3eA2 — That wicked thing you do.. (@ZeHarpreet) June 3, 2019

With over 7k likes, the viral clip was flooded with many praising the old man for his dedication towards humanity. “Sikh community has great courage to serve humanity. Look at his age and his courage in this temperature of Delhi. Hats off,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Singh is KING. — GREWAL AMARJIT SINGH (@asgrewalhk) June 4, 2019

@RaviSinghKA @Khalsa_Aid sikh community has a great courage to serve humanity . Look at his age and his courage in this temperature of Delhi . Hats off . — naiyerul islam Khan (@knikhan9) June 3, 2019

A true service to humanity. We need more people like him. — Rajnish Jain (@rjain59) June 4, 2019

What a commendable job , Babuji.

Saluting this difference making Great Man (himself an example for change ).

Jai Hind . — Vakil Saahab (@VSaahab) June 5, 2019

It’s so sweet that it’s almost unbelievable that this kind of kindness still exists in this self-centered world. — Akshay Mathur (@akshmathur) June 5, 2019