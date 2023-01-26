scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
‘Beautiful sangam of languages’: Singer performs ‘Kesariya’ in five Indian languages

A singer who goes by the name Kush sang Kesariya in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Kesariya, Brahmastra, Kesariya in five languages, viral kesariya cover, viral Bollywood song cover, indian expressArijit Sing’s Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was an instant hit ever since a snippet of it was played in the film’s trailer.
It is often said that good music knows no language barriers. A video, in which a singer performs the super-hit song Kesariya in five languages, proves this point.

The now-viral video shows a singer named Kush, who goes by his Instagram username @himhansmusic, seamlessly switching Kesariya’s verses in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. The video’s appeal lies in the smooth language transition in the video.

His cover of Kesariya has gathered over 15,000 likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “This is such a beautiful ‘sangam’ of all the languages. Hands down!”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kush 🎶🎵 (@himhansmusic)

Appreciating Kush’s singing skills, a person remarked, “And the music has no language barriers #PROVED”. Another person said, “Awesome didn’t understand any other language than hindi, but it’s so beautiful n blissful….too good, God bless u n ur voice dear ”.

Arijit Sing’s Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was an instant hit ever since a snippet of it was played in the film’s trailer. However, when its full version was released, the fans were oddly irked by the usage of two words: Love Storiyan. Fans argued that this Hinglish word disrupted the flow of the song. In July 2022, Harsh More, a music producer, tried to fix this issue as he replaced ‘Love Storiyan’ with different lyrics in his own viral cover.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:47 IST
