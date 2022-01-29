‘RIP logic’: This sindoor scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has netizens amused online

When it comes to science and logic on Indian television, desi shows have time and again left the audience baffled. That such absurdities are heavily trolled on the internet has hardly deterred the makers.

The latest such scene that has left viewers confounded is one from the season 2 of Thapki Pyar Ki, in which two female characters literally push each other out of the way so as to get smeared by the vermillion.

While accidentally getting married after sindoor being applied on a woman character is not new, makers of the show took the often exaggerated context to a whole new level. While slipping and tossing of the pooja ki thali (plate) with vermillion is hardly a fresh concept, here, the female characters are seen fighting it out while the plate is in air!

And if that wasn’t enough, one was pushed to the alter where she was smeared in soot. Well, in the end the protagonist played by Jigyasa Singh did manage to save the day, however, this time catching the vermillion on the palms of her hand.

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

However, this isn’t the first time the show is going viral for their illogical, science-defying sindoor scene. Back in October, 2021, the makers got everyone talking online for a similar plot, sparking memes.

Newton called from his grave…he is very interested how this exception to his theory of motion occured. https://t.co/iSOlxgROR5 — Agam (@Agamview) October 29, 2021

This time too, the reaction wasn’t different. While some netizens questioned the logic behind the viral scene, others couldn’t stop laughing at it.

Reaction of people who saw this video and wasted one minute of their lives 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ruAG7PSf6D — Navin_Kris (@Kyakarotz) January 28, 2022

Rip physics, rip logic.

You won’t be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas. I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr.

Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow. — Bharat (@RudeAmrood) January 28, 2022

Feeling sorry for gravity & free fall! 😭 pic.twitter.com/pQeI0rUIU1 — ✿ ZaYa-ficionado ✿ (@UzmaRamiza) January 28, 2022

What is the IQ/brain chemistry of people who watch these shows? Neuroscientists should study these folks. https://t.co/95E01UIJJD — Flavius (@FookingFlavius) January 28, 2022

indian tv shows never cease to amaze https://t.co/L1yEIhtQCP — Sukhoi Su 57 felon (@sandman23231) January 28, 2022

Quite disappointed. Why is sindoor not falling on her forehead. https://t.co/9aU1d2Lps5 — Milana Neela | ಮಿಲನ ನೀಲಾ (@MilanaNeela) January 28, 2022

One person written this.

One person directed it.

One person edited it. No one said a word. https://t.co/hRCnBkhK1M — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) January 28, 2022

That damn pooja ki thaali just being suspended mid-air for a good 30 minutes… https://t.co/H5sIxw6KVD pic.twitter.com/u11vvddRdI — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) January 28, 2022