scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read

‘RIP logic’: This sindoor scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has netizens amused online

While slipping and tossing of the pooja ki thali (plate) with vermillion is hardly a fresh concept, here, the female characters are seen fighting it out while the plate is in air!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 29, 2022 3:07:53 pm
thapki pyar ki season 2, thapki pyar ki sindoor scene, women push each other for sindoor, funny indian tv accidental sindoor scene, indian express"The plate was falling for 5 light years," a Twitter user wrote reacting to the bizarre clip.

When it comes to science and logic on Indian television, desi shows have time and again left the audience baffled. That such absurdities are heavily trolled on the internet has hardly deterred the makers.

The latest such scene that has left viewers confounded is one from the season 2 of Thapki Pyar Ki, in which two female characters literally push each other out of the way so as to get smeared by the vermillion.

While accidentally getting married after sindoor being applied on a woman character is not new, makers of the show took the often exaggerated context to a whole new level. While slipping and tossing of the pooja ki thali (plate) with vermillion is hardly a fresh concept, here, the female characters are seen fighting it out while the plate is in air!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And if that wasn’t enough, one was pushed to the alter where she was smeared in soot. Well, in the end the protagonist played by Jigyasa Singh did manage to save the day, however, this time catching the vermillion on the palms of her hand.

However, this isn’t the first time the show is going viral for their illogical, science-defying sindoor scene. Back in October, 2021, the makers got everyone talking online for a similar plot, sparking memes.

This time too, the reaction wasn’t different. While some netizens questioned the logic behind the viral scene, others couldn’t stop laughing at it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement