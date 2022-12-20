‘Dude is a pro’: Sikh shopkeeper drapes saree with perfect pleats; netizens love it

When women go shopping for clothes, they visit many shops and some even look at hundreds of garments before choosing one. Shopkeepers often drape the clothes on themselves so that the customers are able to see the designs better. In a video going viral online, a Sikh man is seen draping a saree so perfectly that it made netizens want to buy the garment.

A Twitter handle named @PunjabiTouch shared the video on December 17 and it has received more than 47,000 views already. The clip shows the Sikh man in a brown kurta-pajama draping a black saree around his waist. He drapes the saree and makes the pleats perfectly in swift motions.

The shopkeeper is reportedly from Pakistan’s Gujranwala, a city famous for its wrestlers and food. The shop is located in Gali Dastagir Wali near Madni Market, the Twitter account mentioned in a comment. “Bro almost made me want to buy it,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

A Twitter user soon shared a video of an Indian shopkeeper draping a saree as well.

“Most Pakistani girls I see wearing saris can’t do proper pleats, they just wrap it around like shawls. This dude is a pro,” commented a user. “Such a beautiful saree,” said another. “These guys are very talented,” posted a third. “My, that’s a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly,” shared another netizen.