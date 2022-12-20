scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Dude is a pro’: Sikh shopkeeper drapes saree with perfect pleats; netizens love it

A video of the Sikh salesman, who is reportedly from Pakistan’s Gujranwala, was shared on Twitter. It has received over 47,000 views already.

Sikh shopkeeper drapes saree around his waist, Sikh man drapes saree, Pakistan, Gujranwala, Pakistan shopkeeper drapes saree, netizens amazed, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe clip shows the Sikh man in a brown kurta-pajama draping a black saree around his waist.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

When women go shopping for clothes, they visit many shops and some even look at hundreds of garments before choosing one. Shopkeepers often drape the clothes on themselves so that the customers are able to see the designs better. In a video going viral online, a Sikh man is seen draping a saree so perfectly that it made netizens want to buy the garment.

A Twitter handle named @PunjabiTouch shared the video on December 17 and it has received more than 47,000 views already. The clip shows the Sikh man in a brown kurta-pajama draping a black saree around his waist. He drapes the saree and makes the pleats perfectly in swift motions.

Also Read |‘Dubara nhi aana yaar’: Conversation between shopkeeper and robber in Pakistan leaves people in splits

The shopkeeper is reportedly from Pakistan’s Gujranwala, a city famous for its wrestlers and food. The shop is located in Gali Dastagir Wali near Madni Market, the Twitter account mentioned in a comment. “Bro almost made me want to buy it,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

A Twitter user soon shared a video of an Indian shopkeeper draping a saree as well.

“Most Pakistani girls I see wearing saris can’t do proper pleats, they just wrap it around like shawls. This dude is a pro,” commented a user. “Such a beautiful saree,” said another. “These guys are very talented,” posted a third. “My, that’s a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly,” shared another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:57:10 pm
Next Story

Chandigarh NCB unit busts major drug cartel; 9 held, including kingpin who rose to riches recently

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close