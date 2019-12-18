Sikh group earns plaudits online for providing langer to CAA protesters in Delhi

Later, the official Twitter handle of Khalsa Aid — a non-profit international organisation — also shared pictures of their volunteers at the protest location. Later, the official Twitter handle of Khalsa Aid — a non-profit international organisation — also shared pictures of their volunteers at the protest location.

As students from various universities across the country came forward to show solidarity towards Jamia Millia Islamia students, who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a heartwarming video of Khalsa Aid volunteers providing refreshments to the protestors has gone viral on social media.

Tweeted by a user @Hussain_Md_, the 15-second video features several volunteers handing out tea to the students protesting in the national capital. “This is why we call Singh is King… Here is a video of Sikh brothers who arranged chai langar at India Gate for protestors… Truly Heroes.”

This is why we call Singh is King… Here is video of Sikh brothers who arranged chai langar in India Gate for protestors… Truly Heroes ✊✌️ https://t.co/M8UYTQUyBG pic.twitter.com/iaqm81QrP3 — Saddam صدام (@Hussain_Md_) December 16, 2019

Later, the official Twitter handle of Khalsa Aid — a non-profit international organisation — also shared pictures of their volunteers at the protest location. “Our @khalsaaid_india team serving hot tea & snacks to the protesters in #Delhi!”

This gesture of the Khalsa organisation towards the students won many hearts online with many lauding the community for doing good.

I am proud to be a Sikh

well done👏👏 https://t.co/0elJ4flpjo — @singhgagan02 (@singhgagan02) December 16, 2019

@RaviSinghKA Good to see Sikh brothers in solidarity. Grow the karwaan. — The Leveller (@realfidah) December 16, 2019

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests that broke out at the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the contentious law in the national capital. The students were later released in the wee hours of Monday.

