Sikh farmer fixes his moustache as photographer asks him for a photo. Video wins hearts

A video of a professional photographer asking a rural farmer in Punjab if he can click his photos is winning the hearts of netizens because of the farmer’s simplicity. The farmer posed for photos by fixing his moustache while standing in his field.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Sutej Singh Pannu, a photographer. He asks the farmer in Punjabi if he can click his photograph just like the way he is standing. The farmer replied to him, “Why not, go ahead.” Going by the rustic Punjabi in the video, it appears to have been shot in Majha belt.

He then starts fixing his moustache and beard and says why not get it done properly. Pannu says to the farmer that he can curl his moustache more if he wants and he starts laughing wholeheartedly. He then prints out one photo and gives it to him. The farmer looks at the photo and says that it’s amazing.

Posted two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 4.3 million views already.

“Feel very emotional, remind my grandfather,” a user commented. “No words for those emotions,” said another. “You never fails to make people smile,” posted a third.