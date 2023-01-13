Sikh bus driver from UK becomes viral sensation as he releases music video

A 59-year-old Sikh man from Punjab, who has been driving a bus in UK’s West Bromwich for more than a decade, has become a viral sensation after he released his music video. With his song, he expressed his love and passion for his job of driving a bus for a living.

Ranjit Singh wanted to show his family and friends in India what he did for a living and so he made a music video by hiring a video production company. The company made a sleek music video showing him with his colleagues at the National Express, the intercity and inter-regional coach operator in Great Britain. His song called ‘Bus Driver Song’ has become quite a hit ever since its release on YouTube.

“It’s always been my dream to make a music video about my job so when I retire, I can watch it back as a memento and reflect on how me and my colleagues used to drive buses together,” Singh told BBC in his native tongue.

The video shows Singh getting ready for his job and driving buses with his colleagues. The song lyrics celebrate the diversity of his colleagues as he says, “Wich pardesan de sajno, assi rall mil bussa chalonde (From different countries, friends drive buses together. With our honest working hands, we drive buses. With God’s grace, we all drive the buses from our different faiths.”

The music video performed in Punjabi took a week to film and has received plenty of attention on social media and back home at his village in Punjab. “If you put your heart into your work, then you can achieve great happiness. I like it, I like driving too,” he said.

“God bless you sardar ji,” commented a user on YouTube. “Very catchy song and love the message of respect and togetherness!” said another. “This is both amazing and great,” wrote a third.