Sunday, July 10, 2022

Watch: Anand Mahindra tweets video of prancing deer, talks about weekend vibes

Anand Mahindra shared the video, which was reportedly shot at a beach in England’s Dorset.

July 10, 2022 4:51:26 pm
Anand Mahindra, Deer prancing on a beach, Deer jumping at a beach, viral deer video, Anand Mahindra tweets, Indian ExpressThe deer in the viral video appears to be a sika deer.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, often finds inspiration in wildlife and nature. Recently, the billionaire shared a short video of a deer prancing around an empty beach at dawn.

While sharing the 12-second video on Sunday, Mahindra wrote, “This is mesmerising. Couldn’t take my eyes off it so kept looping it. And it made me realise that weekends can be days of celebrating just being alive..Have a great Sunday”.

The undated video was reportedly taken at a beach in Whitecliffe Park in Poole, a coastal town in southern England’s Dorset, by local resident Dave Mott who had gone to the beach for his morning walk.

The video tweeted by Mahindra has gathered over 6.7 million views.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Its mesmerizing even more to see the reflection of the bouncing of the deer…leap high, bounce forward, life and nature will blend in beautifully it!!!”

Another person remarked, “Absolute feast to eyes.. reflection of colours are magical along with the rythemic jumps.I thoroughly enjoyed as good as the cameraman.”

The deer in the viral video appears to be a sika deer. According to the Woodland Trust, the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom, sika deers, which are endemic to eastern Asia, were introduced to deer parks in the UK in 1860. They are now found all over the UK, with their greatest numbers being in Scotland.

