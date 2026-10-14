Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘thaapi’ lives on: Brother draws cheers at Toronto concert

Also, try listening to 295 by Sidhu Moosewala 🎧 #SidhuMooseWala #NikkaSidhu #295 #Toronto https://t.co/bLnn8AmEen

The Signed to God World Tour aims to recreate Moose Wala’s performances through his original vocals, 3D holographic projections, stage effects, and archival footage.

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The event also premiered a new music video for his 2021 track ‘295’, featuring the singer and his family. The song has garnered more than 890 million views and more than 12 million likes on Moose Wala’s YouTube channel, which has over 31.5 million subscribers.

According to online reports, Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, addressed the audience in Toronto and spoke about the family’s continued fight for justice for his son, who was killed on May 29, 2022.

Held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the opening show also featured several artists who had collaborated with Moose Wala.

The Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district while travelling with two friends. Gunmen in two vehicles intercepted the SUV in Jawaharke village, near Mansa, and opened fire.

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The Punjab Police attributed the high-profile killing to an ongoing gang rivalry and named Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as key conspirators.