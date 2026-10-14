Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘thaapi’ lives on: Brother draws cheers at Toronto concert

Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother attended the opening night of the Signed to God World Tour with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 01:01 PM IST
sidhu moosewalaSidhu Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep, left thousands of fans emotional at a Toronto concert by recreating the singer's iconic Thaapi thigh-slap gesture.
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Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, struck an emotional chord with fans after performing the late Punjabi singer’s signature ‘thaapi’ gesture at a concert in Toronto, Canada.

Popularly known as Chhota Sidhu, Shubhdeep recreated the gesture, a slap on the thigh and a raised hand, on the Signed to God Hologram World Tour’s opening night on October 9, 2026.

Shubhdeep, named after his older brother, attended the show with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

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The Signed to God World Tour aims to recreate Moose Wala’s performances through his original vocals, 3D holographic projections, stage effects, and archival footage.

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The event also premiered a new music video for his 2021 track ‘295’, featuring the singer and his family. The song has garnered more than 890 million views and more than 12 million likes on Moose Wala’s YouTube channel, which has over 31.5 million subscribers.

According to online reports, Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, addressed the audience in Toronto and spoke about the family’s continued fight for justice for his son, who was killed on May 29, 2022.

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Held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, the opening show also featured several artists who had collaborated with Moose Wala.

The Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district while travelling with two friends. Gunmen in two vehicles intercepted the SUV in Jawaharke village, near Mansa, and opened fire.

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The Punjab Police attributed the high-profile killing to an ongoing gang rivalry and named Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as key conspirators.

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