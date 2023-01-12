scorecardresearch
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu mocked for stereotypical representation of Pakistanis

Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, will release on January 19 on Netflix.

Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu memes, Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu, spy thriller Mission Majnu gets trolled, Pakistan nuclear bomb memes, indian expressUnlike spy thrillers like Raazi, Misson Majnu seems to show no subtlety about either the work of a spy or the complex politics between two rival nations.
Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu mocked for stereotypical representation of Pakistanis
In recent years there has been a rise in hyper-patriotic films coming from India. Now, judging by its trailer it appears that Mission Majnu is another such film. The spy thriller, based against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Ever since its trailer was released earlier this week, the film is getting trolled for its stereotypical representation of Pakistanis. People have taken to Twitter to point out aesthetic and factual errors in the film that claims to be “inspired by true events”.

As per RSVP Films, the movie is about “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines!”. One can judge by the trailer that, in the film, Malhotra plays an Indian undercover agent who goes to Pakistan with the mission of locating an “illegal” nuclear power plant.

 

However, unlike spy thrillers like Raazi, Misson Majnu seems to show no subtlety about either the work of a spy or the complexity of politics between two rival nations.

Poking fun at Malhotra’s stereotypical “Pakistani” attire and mannerism, a Twitter user wrote, “It would be so easy to catch an Indian spy here in Pakistan, they would be the only one roaming around with surma, tasbi, topi, kurta shalwar saying adaab janaab to everyone😭😭😭”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I feel Siddharth Malhotra is perfectly cast in Mission Majnu, because his inability to emote on screen shows how devoid of genuine emotion, & hollow nationalism actually is.”

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:50 IST
