Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu mocked for stereotypical representation of Pakistanis

In recent years there has been a rise in hyper-patriotic films coming from India. Now, judging by its trailer it appears that Mission Majnu is another such film. The spy thriller, based against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Ever since its trailer was released earlier this week, the film is getting trolled for its stereotypical representation of Pakistanis. People have taken to Twitter to point out aesthetic and factual errors in the film that claims to be “inspired by true events”.

As per RSVP Films, the movie is about “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines!”. One can judge by the trailer that, in the film, Malhotra plays an Indian undercover agent who goes to Pakistan with the mission of locating an “illegal” nuclear power plant.

*first day of an Indian spy in Pakistan* The spy, wearing kajal , a skull cap, checkered scarf in his neck, says “adaab.. kidhar jaa rahe hain janab” *gets caught* pic.twitter.com/jZ1n2vWneg — sherry (@CherieDamour_) January 10, 2023

It would be so easy to catch an Indian spy here in Pakistan, they would be the only one roaming around with surma,tasbi,topi, kurta shalwar saying adaab janaab to everyone😭😭😭 — Roy (@ssroyyam) January 10, 2023

Mission Majnuu failed because we already became nuclear power🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IvpPck6JoV pic.twitter.com/aqufzCtze7 — Pakiza Amir🦋🇵🇸 (@amir_pakiza) January 10, 2023

Nuclear house hai ya Mazar? pic.twitter.com/LpIam2t51j — Alishba (@alishbahaha_) January 10, 2023

Nuclear Bomb carrying Vemaan Pakistan made illegally pic.twitter.com/TRIskTO4VN — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) January 10, 2023

Pakistan is producing a Nuclear Bomb THE NUCLEAR BOMB🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/JDz9P5JF9Q — Beenish🇵🇰|babar’s cover drive stan (@beenishnaqvii) January 11, 2023

Indian spy being arrested after saying adaab for the 56the time in 2 days pic.twitter.com/ZGEf2BGL1d — Joyland Junket (@Halal_Designs) January 10, 2023

“Pakistan is illegally manufacturing a nuclear bomb” pic.twitter.com/YYj7cKcp6F — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) January 10, 2023

How Indians show Pakistani men VS what they actually look like 🤡💀#MissionMajnu pic.twitter.com/4BZYKWH654 — Zaynab✨ (@etherrstarss) January 11, 2023

Deleted scenes from Mission Majnu pic.twitter.com/NIuhJbMGtU — Aimuhhh 🇵🇰 (@Aimaimrankhan) January 11, 2023

However, unlike spy thrillers like Raazi, Misson Majnu seems to show no subtlety about either the work of a spy or the complexity of politics between two rival nations.

Poking fun at Malhotra’s stereotypical “Pakistani” attire and mannerism, a Twitter user wrote, “It would be so easy to catch an Indian spy here in Pakistan, they would be the only one roaming around with surma, tasbi, topi, kurta shalwar saying adaab janaab to everyone😭😭😭”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I feel Siddharth Malhotra is perfectly cast in Mission Majnu, because his inability to emote on screen shows how devoid of genuine emotion, & hollow nationalism actually is.”