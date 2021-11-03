‘Side wala swag’: Akshay Kumar recreates iconic Hera Pheri pose while promoting Sooryavanshi, fans join in with meme-fest

After a gap of more than a year, Bollywood stars and fans are eagerly looking forward to restart the tradition of Diwali releases. Now, as Akshay Kumar is in the midst of promoting his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, his ‘waiting pose for the film’ has kick-started a hilarious trend: side wala swag. Celebrities and fans are busy joining the trend with memes and reels.

Prepping for the release of the Rohit Shetty film, Kumar recently teased fans, while recreating his iconic meme-worthy pose from Hera Pheri, where he is wearing sunglasses and is looking up in the sky with arms on his waist.

“Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov,” the star wrote sharing the picture which showed the Khiladi actor in a python-print shirt and trousers. “Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As the post reminded many of his famous character from the 2000 film, many dubbed it as ‘Raju Style’. Soon, fans couldn’t stop coming up with their own twist to participate in the trend.

Although it’s for the promotion of Sooryavanshi, many have dubbed it as ‘Raju wala pose’ and ‘Raju wala style’ on social media, which is a testament to the popularity of the Priyadarshan franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐤𝐝 (@shivyarajawattkd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by विश्व रवींद्र पोतदार (@vishwapotdar5888)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Sahu (@im_nitinsahu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒅𝒏𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@alpha_biker_1943)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudit Nyati (@mudit_nyati_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar🔵 (@jr_khiladi_sandip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajeet Singh (@ajit__flipper03)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c h i r a g k a l a l 😎 (@charli_kalal)