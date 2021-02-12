‘Siddhi Hates Shiva’ banners go viral during Valentine Week, Twitter tries to solve the mystery

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 1:31:04 pm
siddhi hates shiva, siddhi hates shiva posters, siddhi hates shive memes, viral news, social media trends, indian expressFrom flyovers to malls, the posters have been spotted across many cities, creating a big buzz online.

Although Valentine’s Week is all about love, the thing that has kept social media abuzz currently are posters proclaiming hate. Chances are high that you have come across a billboard reading “Siddhi hates Shiva”, which have come up all across Indian metros.

While billboards publicly expressing love are all too common during the Valentine Week, the message highlighting hatred has left people in a frenzy online, with many asking ‘What did Shiva do?’. As hashtag #SiddhiHatesShiva began to dominate trends online, people from all across the country began to flood social media platforms with photos of posters they spotted in their own city. From Lucknow to Mumbai, netizens are wondering who the jilted lover is.

For the uninitiated, similar posters have been spotted everywhere — from billboards, to metro pillars and even buses — with one heartbroken girl declaring her hatred for her presumed former lover. The poster contains a heart which has been struck off.

As the posters began circulating online, it quickly even sparked jokes and memes, as people began to see the posters everywhere.

Many wondered if it was a marketing strategy for a new campaign for a brand, show or film. Others were reminded of Sonam Gupta Bewafa memes.

While it’s not clear as of now who is behind the viral camping, it surely has caught the imagination of people online. It seems in this season of love, ‘Siddi hates Shiva’ is surely a hit.

