The many memes on Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s statements on nepotism

Both their lines are going viral and people are using it in various situations and the results are quite hilarious. Both their lines are going viral and people are using it in various situations and the results are quite hilarious.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s response to fellow actor Ananya Panday in a panel discussion first went viral, and now its a popular meme on social media. The statements by the two actors are being used by people to describe various situations.

The two actors were part of a show on a news channel when the host, film critic Rajeev Masand, asked Panday about the journey of star kids in Bollywood. Panday spoke at length about the pressure and challenges she faced, and said, “Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Chaturvedi responded saying, “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Here’s how the statement by the two actors is being used in memes:

after winning elections…… Politicians to public..😾😾 pic.twitter.com/b7EWdqLfRq — himanshu maheshwari💧 (@KakaniHimanshu) January 3, 2020

Rich kid group in class discussing how tickets for new year parties at posh clubs and hotels are all sold out. You and your hostler friends excited about getting shahi paneer and gulab jamun at the hostel mess for 31st dinner pic.twitter.com/UIXrN83lQX — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 3, 2020

RCB fans to MI fans pic.twitter.com/hovCM5LCzd — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 3, 2020

Bandra East to Bandra West pic.twitter.com/rhuaFBsevq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 3, 2020

Delhi Guy : mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh no Bengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board* : pic.twitter.com/9H3A1mFzeh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2020

CA to Engineers & Doctors : pic.twitter.com/x1pW1oQ2dc — Aishthetic ?? (@Badassgirlll) January 3, 2020

People are crying for Starbucks coffee while having cappucinno in ccd Me and my friends enjoying chai sutta at small local shop:- pic.twitter.com/tFN9DGh8nJ — Mad king (@GJhamtani) January 3, 2020

Twitter celeb: I need just 500 followers for 50K.

Newbie – pic.twitter.com/l5pzD3TQd4 — Pappu (@0FFICE0FPAPPU) January 3, 2020

When I use mobile phone while charging it pic.twitter.com/zbT1nTcbOt — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) January 3, 2020

When you finally decide that which sauce you will add in you subway sub pic.twitter.com/gVZc4KMezH — Darsh Sidhwani (@DarshSidhwani) January 3, 2020

When you have to use internet explorer to download chrome pic.twitter.com/ujRKQrumtb — Awais Khan 🇮🇳 (@awaisarcasm) January 2, 2020

Boys after girls after

getting 33 getting 99 mark

marks pic.twitter.com/muNTBScBYD — Single Hu👁 (@singlehaqse) January 3, 2020

When you have to stand 5 mins in line at Starbucks. Bandra and South Delhi girls- pic.twitter.com/9luZiqGEJa — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 2, 2020

When you find balance between your boyfriends pic.twitter.com/UR0b6JdiO5 — Stuti🌸 (@mayflower7_) January 2, 2020

Your new year resolution after surviving day 1. pic.twitter.com/9lLKet23qN — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 2, 2020

* I couldn’t speak until i was 2 years old * pic.twitter.com/32sHYziqoA — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 2, 2020

When you finally get a seat in metro at rajeev chowk metro station. pic.twitter.com/Y6EeHnexRU — Anant (@theniceguy07) January 3, 2020

Climbing stairs to reach Karan Johar’ office when the lift is not working pic.twitter.com/dZ8H5n7lIC — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 2, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd