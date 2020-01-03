Follow Us:
Friday, January 03, 2020

The many memes on Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s statements on nepotism

Siddhant Chaturvedi's response to fellow actor Ananya Panday in a panel discussion first went viral, and now its a popular meme on social media.

bollywood memes, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reply nepotism, Ananya Panday’s nepotism, Siddhant Chaturvedi struggle line meme, Siddhant Chaturvedi memes, ananya panday memes, latest meme, desi meme, viral news, indian express Both their lines are going viral and people are using it in various situations and the results are quite hilarious.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s response to fellow actor Ananya Panday in a panel discussion first went viral, and now its a popular meme on social media. The statements by the two actors are being used by people to describe various situations.

The two actors were part of a show on a news channel when the host, film critic Rajeev Masand, asked Panday about the journey of star kids in Bollywood. Panday spoke at length about the pressure and challenges she faced, and said, “Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Chaturvedi responded saying, “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Here’s how the statement by the two actors is being used in memes:

