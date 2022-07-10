Siblings’ rendition of ‘Chandan sa badan’ goes viral after Harsh Goenka’s tweet

July 10, 2022 6:22:18 pm
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a clip featuring a cover of the classic 1960s song ‘Chandan sa badan’ by four siblings, and retro song lovers are delighted. Shot and recorded in different places, the 2.08-minute rendition by the three sisters and their brother has won hearts online.
“Four brothers and sisters, all amateur singers, got together from their respective homes and created this ‘yaman medley’. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did,” Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted.
Four brothers and sisters, all amateur singers, got together from their respective homes and created this ‘yaman medley’. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did! pic.twitter.com/CJBM2GmTKx
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 9, 2022
The clip has garnered more than 56,000 views since being shared on Saturday. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the perfect blend of lyrics sung by them from different places.
A user commented, “Wow! More than the medley I fell in love with their bonding and togetherness asserting that physical distance doesn’t matter. Rare to see these days!”
They should be famous. Tell us the family & names. So melodious & talented 👌
— Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) July 9, 2022
Wow! More than the medley I fell in love with their bonding and togetherness asserting that physical distance doesn’t matter. Rare to see these days!
— SumanAR (@Sumanexplorer1) July 10, 2022
Truely blessed with music, all ragas suits to this family,Melodies of 70’s Pleasantly touching Heart & mind.excellent.
— Kishore Chandaria (@kjcchandaria) July 10, 2022
Ah! Chandan sa badan. Beautiful songs of the past 😊
— Moksh Solanki (@SolankiMoksh) July 9, 2022
Absolutely beautiful! Have been listening to this medley since 2 years.
If you have access to them, ask them to make a few more please 🙏
— Paritosh Shah (@17_paritosh) July 10, 2022
Another user wrote, “Truely blessed with music, all ragas suits to this family, Melodies of 70’s Pleasantly touching Heart & mind. excellent.” The video was shared on the YouTube channel Charmonies in 2020.
Composed by by Kalyanji-Anandji and sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Chandan Sa Badan’ featured in the Hindi movie Saraswatichandra directed by Govind Saraiya. The 1968 movie starred Nutan, Manish, Vijaya Choudhury and Ramesh Deo.
