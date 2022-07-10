scorecardresearch
Siblings’ rendition of ‘Chandan sa badan’ goes viral after Harsh Goenka’s tweet

Shot and recorded in different places, the vocal skills of the three sisters and their brother have won hearts online.

July 10, 2022 6:22:18 pm
yaman medley, Harsh Goenka, retro song, Chandan Sa Badan, classic song, indian expressNetizens cannot stop gushing over the perfect blend of lyrics sung by them from different places.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a clip featuring a cover of the classic 1960s song ‘Chandan sa badan’ by four siblings, and retro song lovers are delighted. Shot and recorded in different places, the 2.08-minute rendition by the three sisters and their brother has won hearts online.

“Four brothers and sisters, all amateur singers, got together from their respective homes and created this ‘yaman medley’. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did,” Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted.

The clip has garnered more than 56,000 views since being shared on Saturday. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the perfect blend of lyrics sung by them from different places.

ALSO READ |It’s ‘Pasoori’ magic again as Kerala siblings’ cover leaves netizens spellbound

A user commented, “Wow! More than the medley I fell in love with their bonding and togetherness asserting that physical distance doesn’t matter. Rare to see these days!”

Another user wrote, “Truely blessed with music, all ragas suits to this family, Melodies of 70’s Pleasantly touching Heart & mind. excellent.” The video was shared on the YouTube channel Charmonies in 2020.

ALSO READ |This mother’s rendition of ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ while cooking has won hearts online

Composed by by Kalyanji-Anandji and sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Chandan Sa Badan’ featured in the Hindi movie Saraswatichandra directed by Govind Saraiya. The 1968 movie starred Nutan, Manish, Vijaya Choudhury and Ramesh Deo.

