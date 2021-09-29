Assam siblings write to PM Modi, CM Sarma over delayed development of adult teeth

Two siblings from Assam have caught the attention of netizens after penning down open letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the delayed development of their adult teeth. The Assam CM has replied to the letter on his social media account, saying he will try to get the issue fixed.

In a Facebook post, Mukhtar Ahmed, the uncle of the two kids, shared a picture of the letters in which the children urged that necessary action be taken to address their problem.

In their letter, six-year-old Rawza and her five-year-old brother Aryan wrote about the delay in developing their adult teeth due to which they were having difficulty in chewing food.

Read the letters here:

“From my niece Rawza(6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) 🥰 N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… 😄 PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food,” wrote Ahmed while sharing the post that soon went viral on social media.

Ahmed later also shared the picture of the two children flaunting their teeth. “Meanwhile #Aryan & #Rawza’s TEETH…,” he wrote.

The letter by the children soon caught the attention of many, including the Assam CM, who tweeted saying that he would get the issue rectified by arranging an appointment for the children with a good dentist in Guwahati. “I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together,” Sarma tweeted.