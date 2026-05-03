From the big stage to the streets: Why this ‘Dance India Dance’ star is now selling samosas in Hyderabad

Once known for his energetic Tollywood-style performances on ‘Dance India Dance‘, Shyam Nath Goswami is now running a modest samosa stall in Hyderabad, taking on the responsibility of supporting his family. In a video shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram, he opened up about how his life gradually shifted from chasing a stage dream to managing everyday realities.

Goswami’s childhood was shaped by simplicity and hard work. Growing up in a small one-room home, he spent much of his time helping his father at the bhajiya stall. “Before school, after school… life always revolved around samosas, kachoris, and customers,” he recalled. “I still remember peeling potatoes for the filling and serving water to people as a kid. We didn’t have much, but ghar chal jaata tha (we were able to manage our household expenses).”

His introduction to dance came through television. When his family got a set-top box while he was in Class 6, he stumbled upon Dance India Dance—and was instantly hooked. What started as fascination soon became dedication. “Every night, I’d stay up watching DID, and then, practice till 2am. School se aake (after coming back from school) I’d go to an internet café just to watch dance videos on YouTube, and then, run to the terrace to practice them alone,” he shared.

At 19, he decided to take a chance. Without telling his family, he skipped college to attend the auditions. After hours of waiting, he performed and ended up being the only contestant from Hyderabad to get selected.

But things didn’t go as planned when he reached Mumbai. On his very first day, he lost his bag and phone and had to spend the night at Borivali station with just one set of clothes. Although he couldn’t clear the TV round initially, public support got him another chance—but the episode never aired.

Soon after returning home, a personal tragedy changed everything. “After I came back home, life changed, we lost my elder brother unexpectedly, and suddenly, all the responsibility was on me. My parents were shattered, and I couldn’t leave them alone,” he said.

With no room to pursue dreams, he stepped back into the life he once knew—this time as the main breadwinner. “Toh bas wahi stall wapas aa gaye (so I just returned to the same stall). Jahan bachpan mein Papa ko help karta (the place where I used to help my father as a child) wahan aaj khud sab sambhalta hun (today I manage everything on my own). Aisa karte karte 12 saal ho gaye hain (it has been 12 years doing this)…,” he said, reflecting on the years spent running the stall.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Story continues below this ad

Even so, dance hasn’t completely left him. He continues to perform and choreograph occasionally at weddings and college events. “But the entertainer in me is still alive… somewhere in my heart, I still believe one opportunity can change everything – again,” he added.

The video struck a chord online, with many viewers sharing their thoughts. One user wrote, “I hope he still pursues his passion alongside his profession. Felt sorry for him, but ultimately, I wish him happiness and contentment.”

Another commented, “My heart literally breaks in to thousands of pieces when I see that people who are supremely talented didn’t get to leave their dreams!!! I am a firm believer that no work is small but still following passion is unmatched to any happiness in the world ….I hope and pray some day you will live your dreams.”

A third added, “Helping ouo family should always be our first priority… but never let go your dreams and your passion.. try to manage them .. because if you’re really passionate about your dream.. then one day your family will proud on you.. after seeing your success..”

Story continues below this ad

“It’s a shame how this country fails to recognise the talent within many of its youth, including the talented individuals who won medals on both national and international level. All those individuals who represented India, even after ranking amongst finest of the countries are struggling to make ends meet. It’s sad…” another comment reads.

Disclaimer: This account is a personal narrative shared for informational purposes and reflects the individual’s journey through grief and financial transition. It is not intended as professional life or financial advice.