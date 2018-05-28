‘Masaan’ actor Shweta Tripathi’s love story is the most heartwarming thing you’ll read today

Actor Shweta Tripathi first met the love of her life while performing a play together. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Actor Shweta Tripathi first met the love of her life while performing a play together. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

One can find love in the most strange places and each love story, though disparate in the way they unfold, does end up affirming it. In case you have your doubts, you ought to read the love story of actor Shweta Tripathi. The 32-year-old, who has previously worked in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor shared with Humans of Bombay the way she met the love of her life. “We performed in a play together — that’s how we met,” she said, This was just the start as things got better. He asked her out for a date on a roller coaster since she wanted it that way. And later reprised something similar. Her story will warm your heart and make you believe in miracles.

Read her story here.

“We performed in a play together — that’s how we met. But, I didn’t think of him as anything more than just my co-actor at the time. After it was over, we caught a flight to Bombay together, spending those two hours talking non-stop — realising that we were were both certified and ‘certifiably’ crazy divers! And I landed in Bombay knowing that I had found my new best friend.

We went from messenger, to whatsapp to finally hanging out, before we decided to date. But even before that, I told him I needed to be asked out on a roller coaster. He didn’t question my weirdness —he just took me to an amusement park, made me sit on one and waited for it to go down before he asked me out! My response wasn’t a ‘yes’ or ‘no’— it was a screaming ‘aaaaahhh!’ It’s been five years of adventures since. He’s the kind of person who accepts and enhances my craziness. I don’t think I’ve done so much keeda in front of anyone, as much as I do with him.

I remember once, when I had missed out on my dream project — I secretly cried in the bathroom… not wanting to look like a mess. And, when he saw me, he asked ‘were you crying?’ to which I simply nodded. Then he asked ‘Do you wanna cry some more?’ I just nodded again — so, he just squeezed me in his arms while I did. He gets me. And that’s the best part about our relationship… I’m more ‘me’ with him, than I even am with myself.

Recently, he told me that he had a play going on at a club, so I went to support him. Turns out, he’d called all our friends and family to surprise me! The stage was where our story began, and it was where we would begin our next chapter. So he called me up and rapped his proposal to me! He said ‘In gujju – she’s my Happy-nays!’ And even though my response was the same one I had on the roller coaster, I didn’t scream — I felt a certain calmness… like I knew what the rest of my life looked like. Ofcourse, I said yes! He makes me so happy, which was all I wanted to be since I was little — not a doctor, not a lawyer, not a wife or an actor.. just happy. And this is it — Absolute ‘happy-nays.’”

