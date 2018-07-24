This Mumbai guy’s hilarious ‘shuddh Hindi’ chat with a Zomato customer care executive has gone viral

Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, took to Twitter with screenshots of what could easily double up as Hindi lessons, if I may. (Source: File photo, Twitter) Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, took to Twitter with screenshots of what could easily double up as Hindi lessons, if I may. (Source: File photo, Twitter)

Recently, an Amazon Prime customer care executive decided to play along with a man by responding to him in full Bollywood style and thus leaving everyone else in splits. Probably taking a leaf out of his book, a Zomato executive is now in news for speaking in “shuddh Hindi” with a customer. Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, took to Twitter with screenshots of what could easily double up as Hindi lessons, if I may. Srivastava decided to engage in a conversation with the official in pure Hindi and guess what, the latter was an absolute sport.

These are the screenshots of his conversation.

I really wasn’t expecting the customer support guy at @ZomatoIN to play along with my shuddh hindi gig 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vORsCIW6Em — Shadwal Srivastava (@Pareshaan_aatma) July 22, 2018

Since no one asked, here’s the next part of the conversation 😂 pic.twitter.com/wIxoTxUYkr — Shadwal Srivastava (@Pareshaan_aatma) July 23, 2018

While most of us tend to keep our conversations crisp and to-the-point and sometimes, even curt, with customer care executives, this camaraderie over speaking shuddh Hindi comes as a whiff of fresh air. Or does it not? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

