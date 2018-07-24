Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018

This Mumbai guy’s hilarious ‘shuddh Hindi’ chat with a Zomato customer care executive has gone viral

The man,from Mumbai, decided to engage in a conversation with the customer care official in pure Hindi and guess what, the latter was an absolute sport.

Updated: July 24, 2018 5:22:18 pm
zomato, zomato viral, zomato funny conversation, zomato customer, zomato shuddh desi, zomato shuddh desi Hindi chat, customer chat with Zomato shuddh desi, Indian express, Indian express news Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, took to Twitter with screenshots of what could easily double up as Hindi lessons, if I may. (Source: File photo, Twitter)

Recently, an Amazon Prime customer care executive decided to play along with a man by responding to him in full Bollywood style and thus leaving everyone else in splits. Probably taking a leaf out of his book, a Zomato executive is now in news for speaking in “shuddh Hindi” with a customer. Shadwal Srivastava, a Mumbai resident, took to Twitter with screenshots of what could easily double up as Hindi lessons, if I may. Srivastava decided to engage in a conversation with the official in pure Hindi and guess what, the latter was an absolute sport.

ALSO READ | This filmy chat between a man and an Amazon Prime video customer care executive has everyone ROFL-ing

These are the screenshots of his conversation.

While most of us tend to keep our conversations crisp and to-the-point and sometimes, even curt, with customer care executives, this camaraderie over speaking shuddh Hindi comes as a whiff of fresh air. Or does it not? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

