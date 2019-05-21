Shri Sita Ram temple in Ayodhya hosts iftar, gesture wins hearts online

Setting an example of communal harmony, a temple in Ayodhya hosted an Iftar meal in its premises. With this gesture, the Shri Sita Ram temple earned praise online

Advertising

Sharing that this is not the first time the temple has hosted iftar, the priest of the temple, Yugal Kishor, told ANI, “This is the third time we have organised an Iftar party. I will continue to do the same in the future as well. We should celebrate every festival with great zeal.” Once shared online, it did not take long for the meal to go viral.

Sharing similar sentiments, Mujammil Fiza, an attendee told the news agency that he also celebrates Navratri with his Hindu friends. “People with an agenda do not want communities to come together and hold an event like this. In a country where people play politics in the name of religion, people like Yugal Kishor send out a message of love,” he added.

Once viral, the post was flooded with comments praising the temple authorities.

This is indiaaa 🇮🇳❤ https://t.co/nI12Xhlx5p — Mahi 彡 (@ImShanTanu29) May 21, 2019

This is Hinduism.There is no boundary and no restrictions for anyone. https://t.co/voE48RmXB8 — Pankaj Pujari (@pankajpujari) May 21, 2019