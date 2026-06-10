Shreyas Iyer’s father’s viral celebration sparks buzz over India T20I captaincy. Watch

India will begin their two-match T20I assignment against Ireland on June 26 (Photo: @mufaddal_vohra/X)

A viral video of Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating enthusiastically has captured fans’ attention and added momentum to ongoing speculation about India’s T20I captaincy, despite no official confirmation from the BCCI.

The now-viral video shows Iyer’s father dancing enthusiastically with several men. Fans quickly linked the moment to reports suggesting the star batsman could emerge as a strong contender for a leadership role.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not made any announcement, the viral video has intensified debate among cricket enthusiasts over who should guide India’s T20 team in the coming years.

Sharing the video, an X handle @mufaddal_vohra wrote, “Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating Shreyas’ appointment as team India captain.”