Shreyas Iyer’s father’s viral celebration sparks buzz over India T20I captaincy. Watch

A viral video of Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating enthusiastically has captured fans’ attention and added momentum to ongoing speculation about India’s T20I captaincy, despite no official confirmation from the BCCI.
The now-viral video shows Iyer’s father dancing enthusiastically with several men. Fans quickly linked the moment to reports suggesting the star batsman could emerge as a strong contender for a leadership role.
Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not made any announcement, the viral video has intensified debate among cricket enthusiasts over who should guide India’s T20 team in the coming years.
Sharing the video, an X handle @mufaddal_vohra wrote, “Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating Shreyas’ appointment as team India captain.”
Watch here:
Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating Shreyas’ appointment as team India captain. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m71O1KhdsA
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions.
“Parents are the biggest cheer leaders. He is truly blessed to have such enthusiastic parents,” a user wrote.
“Every trophy is special, but nothing compares to seeing your son lead Team India. A proud moment for Shreyas Iyer’s father. years of sacrifice, belief, and hard work rewarded,” another user commented.
“An absolutely beautiful, full-circle moment for Santosh Iyer after seeing his son officially named India’s new T20I captain! From fighting a life-threatening injury last year to rising to the ultimate leadership role, Shreyas’ journey is the definition of relentless perseverance,” a third user reacted.
India will begin their two-match T20I assignment against Ireland on June 26. Following the Ireland series, India will head to England for a five-match contest starting July 1.
India enjoyed an unbeaten run in T20 bilateral series and tournaments under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.