Monday, November 29, 2021
‘Show of workplace camaraderie’: Shashi Tharoor apologises after selfie with women MPs receives backlash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs was captioned, "Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?'"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 29, 2021 3:16:19 pm
Shashi Tharoor selfie with six MPs, attractive place, Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha, social media viral, indian expressShashi Tharoor's 'attractive place to work' caption triggers backlash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself in trouble after he posted a picture with six women Members of Parliament while commenting on how Lok Sabha is ‘an attractive place to work’. The post, which came at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, has been criticised for being sexist.

The photo features Tharoor with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Jothimani. He shared the photo and wrote, “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”. He later posted a clarification.

Terming the photo as a show of workplace camaraderie, the MP said sorry to those who were offended by the post. “The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is,” wrote Tharoor.

A Twitter user commented, “”attractive place to work” or “show of camaraderie”? The choice of words in the earlier tweet were sexist, the latter is just fine. That’s all this is!” While another user said, “Like literally,is there really anything wrong in that? I seriously can’t find anything.”

The 25-day Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on November 29, witnessed a stormy session. The Lok Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion.

