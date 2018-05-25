Shobhaa De ‘reveals’ a quirky connection between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana on Twitter

Shobhaa De Shared this picture — impressively photoshopped — on Twitter to imply a connection between Meghan Markle and late princess Diana. (Source: Shobhaa De/Twitter) Shobhaa De Shared this picture — impressively photoshopped — on Twitter to imply a connection between Meghan Markle and late princess Diana. (Source: Shobhaa De/Twitter)

Though it is almost a week after the royal wedding of the gorgeous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took place, but many seem to be yet not over the hype and hoopla around it. One of them, by the looks of it, is Shobhaa De. The Indian columnist and novelist took to Twitter, the social media platform she is quite active at, to share what was a rather impressive work of photoshop. But more than that, the picture showing late princess Diana and the Duchess of Sussex Markle also implied that the two have something peculiarly in common. While it might seem amusing to many, we think one needs to give it to De to have an eye for details as such.

So, on the picture that De shared was written Marks and Spencer — the name of a luxury brand of clothing that a lot of us rely on or at least have heard of. In case you haven’t figured the connection the 70-year-old was hinting at yet, then here it goes: Markle being the Suits star’s surname and Spencer being the late princess’ surname, she implied (hopefully, in a funny way) how the brand’s name brought theirs together.

This is Shobhaa De’s tweet.

Impressive, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd