Shoaib Akhtar reacts hilariously to a fan mimicking Shah Rukh Khan during an interaction. Watch

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is a popular figure on social media and has his own YouTube channel where he gives his insight and opinion on cricket. As Pakistan miraculously qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final after a major upset with the Netherlands defeating South Africa, former Pakistani players have been in a joyous mood.

After facing two consecutive defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan bounced back with three wins from their next three games to make the semis where they will take on New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday. Akhtar posted a video on Twitter interacting with fans and the exchange is hilarious because of a man imitating actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Akhtar is seen seated inside a car as he interacts with the fans who are standing outside. He asked the group of youngsters about their opinion and advice for the Pakistan team. In the end, a man named Farhan asked Akhtar if he could also voice his opinion and also told him that he is a big fan of the Bollywood actor. The fan started to mimic a dialogue of Shah Rukh from the 1999-film Baadshah. However, as the dialogue was a bit longer, Akhtar interrupted him in between and said, “Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta, (Boy, he is Shah Rukh Khan, he doesn’t say such a long dialogue).” “Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat,” Akhtar captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted Monday, the video has received more than 4.95 lakh views so far.

“Cute. God bless these young people. We have talent. We should learn to believe in it. May their dreams come true & alive and they get a better Pakistan than we have had,” commented a user. “King Khan ruling hearts of billions across the globe,” said another.