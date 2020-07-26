Cop during day, teacher by night: SHO helps 12-year-old boy aspiring to join the police force

Raj, whose father is a labourer and grandfather is a roadside vendor, is eager to study and wants to join the police force. Raj, whose father is a labourer and grandfather is a roadside vendor, is eager to study and wants to join the police force.

An underprivileged boy’s perseverance to join the police force and a cop’s goodwill that took him beyond the line of duty to see that the 12-year-old could strive towards his goals. This is how Raj found the ideal teacher in Station House Officer Vinod Dikshit, who gives the boy daily tuition classes in Indore.

Raj crossed paths with Dikshit when the Station House Officer (SHO) from Palasia was patrolling in his neighbourhood during the lockdown, and his life changed.

“During the lockdown, I was patrolling the notorious area where the boy lives when he came up to me. He told me that he wants to become a police officer,” Dikshit told indianexpress.com. “He said he wanted to study but could not afford tuitions,” he said.

Raj, whose father is a labourer and grandfather a roadside vendor, has only goal — joining the police force. “During the lockdown, I saw how the cops were working towards the cause and it inspired me. That is when I decided that I too want to become a policeman and approached uncle Ji (Dikshit), who offered to teach me,” he said.

However, their journey has not been an easy one. With no designated classroom, chairs or desks at their disposal, the SHO looks for any well-lit area to conduct the classes. So, for the past two months, Dikshit has been teaching Raj English and Maths near ATMs and sometimes even on the bonnet of his jeep.

“Whenever I am around the locality, he spots me and wherever there is light, we sit or stand to study there,” Dikshit said.

Interestingly, for Dikshit, Raj is not his first student. “I have taught many children in Dhar and Ratlam when I was posted there. Some of them have even joined the police force,” said Dikshit, who aims to help out any child who is interested in joining the department. “I will give all the training possible from my side,” he said.

