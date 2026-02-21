Indian woman in San Francisco sparks debate after revealing ‘50-50 split’ of finances in $250K dual-income home

In an Instagram video, Shivee Chauhan detailed the couple’s approach to splitting both expenses and household chores.

3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 03:01 PM IST
dual income household expense splitChauhan added that big-ticket purchases are always discussed together
An Indian woman based in San Francisco has set off an online debate after opening up about how she and her husband handle money and household duties while raising their children in a dual-income home. Shivee Chauhan shared an Instagram video detailing the couple’s approach to splitting both expenses and chores, giving followers a peek into their financial system.

In the clip, Chauhan revealed that their combined yearly income is more than $250,000 and broke down who pays for what. “My husband and I make over $250,000 a year combined, and this is how we split our expenses,” she said. According to her, her husband takes care of the mortgage and property taxes for their San Francisco home, while she covers the rest, including daycare and credit card bills.

“And our credit card bills include everything, like gas, groceries, public transport, utilities, travel, literally everything,” she explained.

Despite the division, Chauhan maintained that the arrangement balances out. “The split that I laid out works well for us because even with this split, we do spend 50-50,” she said, noting that housing costs in San Francisco are especially steep.

She added that big-ticket purchases are always discussed together. “When it comes to buying something expensive, like I bought this Cartier bracelet, we talk to each other in advance so that we are on the same page.” Chauhan also mentioned that luxury buys are rare for her, about once every couple of years.

The video, captioned “how we split expenses as a dual income household with kids”, also highlighted how the pair divides domestic responsibilities.

Chauhan said the couple consciously maintains an equal approach at home to avoid imbalance after becoming parents. “We have our own brokerage accounts where we invest separately, And it is not just expenses where we go 50-50. We go 50-50 in our household chores as well.”

Detailing the routine, she said, “So I clean, he cleans, I cook, he cooks, I do the laundry, he takes out the trash, I help with the homework, and he drops and picks up kids from the school.” She added that sharing the workload also helps them avoid spending money on outside help.

The video quickly drew mixed reactions online, with many praising her openness while others questioned the setup.

One user wrote, “50:50 but its not 50:50 split of expenses.. one is on building asset and one is purely expenses ( not assets).” Another commented, “It’s a blessing in America to make over 250k. You might be saving 100k easily per year I think.”

However, not everyone agreed. A third viewer remarked, “In my opinion, if marriage is just about splitting everything 50/50, then living together as husband and wife loses its meaning.”

 

