At 43, UP woman scales Europe’s highest peak: ‘You cannot stop’

Shivani Mehrotra, a 43-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia, Europe’s highest peak, on August 15 and unfurled the Tricolour at the summit.

A resident of Sitapur, Mehrotra is married and has an 18-year-old daughter. A PTI report stated that her family has always supported her passion for mountaineering and encouraged her to take on challenging climbs.

“I always believe that age is just a number,” Mehrotra told PTI. She said discipline and determination helped her complete the climb.

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Her interest in mountaineering began in 2019, when she planned a trek to Mount Everest Base Camp with a friend. She later trekked across Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and went on to climb peaks including Friendship Peak and Mount Kilimanjaro.