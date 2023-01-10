scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Watch: Shirtless man gets into physical altercation with passenger aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight

The incident is the latest among several such occurrences aboard flights that have brought a bad name to the airline industry.

A man named Bitanko Biswas, who works as an airline crew according to his Twitter bio, shared the video on January 7.

Amid increasing incidents of unruly passengers getting into heated arguments with cabin crew members or into physical altercations with fellow passengers, numerous videos in the recent past have gone viral showing the airline industry in poor light. A video that is now going viral on Twitter shows a shirtless passenger engaging in a physical altercation with another man aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

A man named Bitanko Biswas, who works as an airline crew according to his Twitter bio, shared the video on January 7. The clip shows a shirtless man engaged in a scuffle with a fellow traveller. While the reason for the altercation is not known, the shirtless man is seen trying to throw punches while being slapped by the other man. He also seems to be crying as he is restrained by other passengers who intervened to break the fight. The date of the incident and the flight route are not known yet.

“Another “Unruly Passenger” This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!” Biswas captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Stop serving alcohols on flights , if this becoming frequently,” commented a user. “Very bad incident during flight. It brings bad name to the airlines too,” another said. “Strict action should be taken,” another netizen suggested.

Recently, a video of a brawl on a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata had gone viral. The clip showed two men arguing and a flight attendant trying to defuse the situation. The man was then joined by his friends and they started slapping and beating the passenger with whom they were arguing. According to the incident report, the confrontation was triggered by a passenger seated on seat 37C who refused to keep his seat upright while the aircraft was taxiing for take-off despite several requests by cabin crew members.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:59 IST
