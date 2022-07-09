Amul pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in its latest topical

In a tragic turn of events, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital on Friday after he was shot at a public event. The assassination of the leader sent shockwaves around the world and tributes poured in on social media. Amul too joined in to pay homage.

Abe, 67, was delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when an assailant fired multiple shots. Abe was wounded in his left chest and neck before he collapsed during an election campaign rally, according to Reuters.

World leaders mourned Abe’s death, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020. The dairy brand too paid respect through a black-and-white cartoon featuring the leader and the Amul girl. Dressed in a kimono, the topical shows the girl bowing down to the politician while Japan’s iconic Mount Fiji is seen in the background.

“Abe ke liye Alvida (Bye for now),” the brand wrote in the topical.

Condemning the “barbaric act”, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suspended his election campaign on Friday. Elections to Japan’s upper house are scheduled to be held on Sunday, and both leaders were in the midst of campaigning.

A high-profile shooting such as the attack on a former prime minister is extraordinary in Japan; with a population of 125 million, there have been only 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, the Japanese police department said following the tragedy.

The assailant, who was immediately nabbed, was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. He reportedly told investigators he was “dissatisfied” with the former prime minister and intended to kill him. However, he also said he “did not resent Abe’s political beliefs”.