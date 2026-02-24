‘Never carried baggage from the past’: Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year (Image source: @shikhardofficial/Instagram)

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private ceremony Saturday, has slammed social media posts that made false claims about his personal life involving his ex-wife, Aesha Dhawan. They parted ways in October 2023.

Dhawan made the comments after a post alleged that his former wife once told him no one would marry him after their separation. The post further insinuated that his second marriage was a response to that remark.

Dhawan, however, categorically denied ever making such a statement and urged people not to attach fabricated quotes to his name.

In his post, Dhawan expressed disappointment over the spread of misinformation and emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. “I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” Dhawan wrote.