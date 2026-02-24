‘Never carried baggage from the past’: Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private ceremony Saturday, has slammed social media posts that made false claims about his personal life involving his ex-wife, Aesha Dhawan. They parted ways in October 2023.
Dhawan made the comments after a post alleged that his former wife once told him no one would marry him after their separation. The post further insinuated that his second marriage was a response to that remark.
Dhawan, however, categorically denied ever making such a statement and urged people not to attach fabricated quotes to his name.
In his post, Dhawan expressed disappointment over the spread of misinformation and emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. “I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” Dhawan wrote.
“This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you!” he added.
See here:
STATEMENT
I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past.
This is a new…
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 23, 2026
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year, with the cricketer making their relationship public in May 2025. They announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12.
The couple was first seen together during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, where she is based.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Shine is a product consultant serving as Second Vice President – Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services company.
Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024, bringing his professional career to an end.
