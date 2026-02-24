‘Never carried baggage from the past’: Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage

A now-viral post alleged that Shikhar Dhawan said his former wife once told him that no one would marry him after their separation.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 09:40 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a yearShikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year (Image source: @shikhardofficial/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private ceremony Saturday, has slammed social media posts that made false claims about his personal life involving his ex-wife, Aesha Dhawan. They parted ways in October 2023.

Dhawan made the comments after a post alleged that his former wife once told him no one would marry him after their separation. The post further insinuated that his second marriage was a response to that remark.

Dhawan, however, categorically denied ever making such a statement and urged people not to attach fabricated quotes to his name.

In his post, Dhawan expressed disappointment over the spread of misinformation and emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. “I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” Dhawan wrote.

“This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you!” he added.

See here:

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year, with the cricketer making their relationship public in May 2025. They announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12.

Also Read | ‘Thank you, India’: French President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ video from India trip goes viral

The couple was first seen together during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, where she is based.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shine is a product consultant serving as Second Vice President – Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services company.

Story continues below this ad

Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024, bringing his professional career to an end.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
KNTKA Vs J&K, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Match Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
KNTKA Vs J&K, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Match Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement