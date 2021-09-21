Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw join ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ Reel trend, netizens demand a helping too

As Indian Premier League (IPL) returns, it brings with it a generous dose of entertainment from both on and off the field. And one stand-out example that is winning the internet is the Instagram Reel shared by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw where the cricketers joined a popular dialogue meme challenge.

Joining the viral ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ Reel trend, the two Delhi Capitals (DC) players were seen enacting the scene in a hilarious lip-sync video. While Shaw nailed his role of Mani with a plate in hand, it was Dhawan’s over-the-top acting while delivering Kokilaben’s meme-worthy line that stole the show.

And if that wasn’t enough, the duo sealed their performance with an exaggerated hip thrust matching the drum rolls in the audio that tickled the netizens.

“Aaj Sabzi nahi pohe banengey,” Dhawan wrote while referring to the famous scene from ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. The video has amassed over 6.2 million views.

The dialogue is taken from the scene where the matriarch of the family scolds house help Mani, when she spots her chopping vegetables. During the scene, Kokilaben instructs her to make poha instead.

Over the past one year, many dialogues from the Star Plus show has been reprised and are going viral. The trend began after the breakthrough viral moment of the ‘Rashi Thi’ song by Yashraj Mukhate and ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ memes.

Netizens, including many actors and cricketers, were left in splits seeing the two batsmen’s epic performance with many saying the duo should now start acting professionally.