Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw’s ‘Thursday tunes’ jamming session is a hit online

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently had a jamming session with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently and the video of it is now making rounds on social media.

Shared on Dhawan’s official Instagram account, the video shows Shaw and Dhawan performing a soulful rendition of Kishore Kumar’s classic song ‘Yeh Sham Mastani’.

“Thursday tunes featuring our in-house superstar singer Prithvi Shaw,” Dhawan wrote while sharing the video on the social media platform.

In the video, Shaw can be seen singing the melodious track from the 1971 film ‘Kati Patang’ while Dhawan accompanies him on the flute.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has managed to garner over 1.9 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here: