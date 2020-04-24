Shikhar Dhawan faces son in ‘Quarantine Premier League’ and fans are thrilled

People on social media loved the friendly match between Dhawan and his son. People on social media loved the friendly match between Dhawan and his son.

Cricket buffs around the country were disappointed after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19. To make up for the absence of cricketing action, players have been coming up videos shot at home and the latest to do so is India’s Shikhar Dhawan who took on his son in the ‘Quarantine Premier League’ (QPL).

The cricketer and his son Zoravar played cricket at home and the child impressed people on social media with his bowling.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved the father-son match, with many rooting for Dhawan’s son. Netizens were also impressed by the commentary. Many said they would try their own versions at home with family members:

That’s They Way To Stay At Home … ❤❤👉 https://t.co/UaL8dfrSKj — Zohaib Zubair (@imZohaibZubair) April 23, 2020

And you wore a pair of gloves to face the little one?

Must be a real quickie the chotta Dhawan 😌 https://t.co/1Ka3qBl2mY — Rohit Sharma (@iBombayIndian) April 23, 2020

Who are gonna open next time Jr. Dhawan or Sr. Dhawan 😛😛 https://t.co/tDAsufqK8w — Vivek Singh Kalhans✍️💙 (@undefined_veer) April 23, 2020

Beta Baap se badhkar…. Grt bonding https://t.co/OBrQ67tJNl — Rajesh0205 (@Rajesh02051) April 22, 2020

Hahahaha FUTURE DHAWAN IS PREPARING FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 😀 @SDhawan25 bhaiya https://t.co/Dq8ISesSC4 — Deepanshu Narula (@DEEPANSHU_1701) April 22, 2020

Bid for Bowling Category under Fresh Talent is Junior Dhawan For QPL and the base price is 21cr Please Start Your bid — AJIT MISHRA (@AJITMISHRA529) April 22, 2020

IPL – got cancelled – Inside premises league at home can continue. Stay home Stay safe — ABHIJITH B J (@ABHIJITHBJ1) April 23, 2020

Footwork pe dhyan nahi tha Dhawan saab😆 — VIJAY DUBEY (@vijaydu86414977) April 23, 2020

@SDhawan25 Cute one is only bowling.. think he shud also get some batting and you do the hard work of bowling and fielding 🤣🤣🤣 — Kunal Bangabash (@deevanascence) April 23, 2020

Poori duniya se jeetne wala bhi apne baccho se haar jaata h☺️😇may our parents live long… — NADEEM KHAN🇮🇳 (@NADEEM_khan6244) April 22, 2020

Zorovar is our Future Gabbar 🔥🔥🔥 — Ram Prasad (@AppleseedRam) April 22, 2020

Shikhar paaji dont break the glasses in your house since there are no people there right now to replace it and also you are alone with wife and son if you get it by what i mean(😜😜🤣). — Hriday Bhutada (@BhutadaHriday) April 22, 2020

Where was that funny embarrassing smile when u get out? Was waiting for that. But anyways good one. 😂😂😂 Stay sage — Hmy Surathkal (@HSurathkal) April 23, 2020

Dhawan apne bete ko bhi batting nahi deta…😂😆 — 🇦 🇸 🇭 🇮 🇲 (@AshimMondal_) April 22, 2020

Dhawan has been active on social media during the lockdown and has been posting multiple videos with his son, which show them dancing and goofing around.

