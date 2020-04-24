Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Shikhar Dhawan faces son in ‘Quarantine Premier League’ and fans are thrilled

People on social media loved the father-son match, with many rooting for Dhawan's son. Netizens were also impressed by the commentary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 2:10:17 pm
shikhar dhawan, shikar dhawan son play cricket, quarantine ideas with kids, dhawan vs dhawan match, viral videos, cricket news, sports news, indian express People on social media loved the friendly match between Dhawan and his son.

Cricket buffs around the country were disappointed after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19. To make up for the absence of cricketing action, players have been coming up videos shot at home and the latest to do so is India’s Shikhar Dhawan who took on his son in the ‘Quarantine Premier League’ (QPL).

The cricketer and his son Zoravar played cricket at home and the child impressed people on social media with his bowling.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved the father-son match, with many rooting for Dhawan’s son. Netizens were also impressed by the commentary. Many said they would try their own versions at home with family members:

Dhawan has been active on social media during the lockdown and has been posting multiple videos with his son, which show them  dancing and goofing around.

