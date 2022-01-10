Shashi Tharoor’s ‘word of the day’ is anocracy and this is what it means

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s new word suggestion on Twitter, ‘anocracy’, turned out to be a jibe at the BJP. He defined the word as a form of government that mixes democratic and autocratic features but acts with minimal accountability. The Kerala Parliamentarian is known for his vast vocabulary and often trends on social media for his grasp of the language.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “A word we’d better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties & institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability.” The tweet posted on January 9 has garnered over 3,000 likes and over 600 retweets.

A word we’d better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties& institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 9, 2022

It is not for the first time that Tharoor, known for his vocabulary, lambasted the Centre with ‘word of the day.’ Earlier in December last year, Tharoor came up with the “word of the day”, ‘allodoxaphobia.’ He slammed the BJP for allegedly charging people with sedition as “its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia.” He further explained that ‘allodoxaphobia’ meant having an “irrational fear of opinions”.