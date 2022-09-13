scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Shashi Tharoor trolls Pakistan cricket team by sharing ‘Mughal era painting’

Shashi Tharoor shared a picture he received on WhatsApp that showed a man dressed in clothes from the ‘Mughal era’ dropping a catch.

Shashi Tharoor, Pakistan cricket team, Mughal era painting, Shadab Khan, Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, fielding, troll, memes, viral, trendingPakistan cricket team has been trolled for their fielding in the Asia Cup final in which they lost to Sri Lanka.

The recently concluded Asia Cup saw Sri Lanka being crowned champions after they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final. While Pakistan were praised for their batting and bowling, they were trolled online for their fielding as they missed a couple of catches in the final.

Also Read |Delhi Police pokes fun at Pakistan cricket team in tweet about road safety

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan missed two catches of Bhanuka Rajapaksha in the final and the latter went on to play a crucial knock of 71 runs and remained unbeaten. Pakistan’s dismal fielding resulted in a lot of memes on social media. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also couldn’t stop sharing a meme that ridiculed Pakistan’s fielding. The photo showed a man dressed in attire from the ‘Mughal era’ trying to catch a cricket ball. “Mughal era painting of a Pakistani fielder,” says the text accompanying the photo.
Tharoor wrote that he received the image on WhatsApp.

Shared Tuesday, the tweet has received more than 1,600 likes so far. “Eloquent as always sir. But if Mughal Era is to be attached with Pakistani fielding only than all of Indian history goes down the Indian Ocean. Still good for a few light hearted moments,” commented a Twitter user.

“Pakistani fielder from the Mughal era? Do you mean North-West Indian fielder?” wrote another. “In a bad taste I would say..!! Let’s not mix these things..let’s the things which happened on field be on field only,” said a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

The Delhi Police also poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team by sharing a video of a dropped catch in the final in which Asif Ali and Shadab Khan collided with each other. The law enforcement agency used the clip to spread the message of road safety.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:41:49 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: Dead fish found floating in Haralur Lake for second time in 2022

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement