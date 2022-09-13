Shashi Tharoor trolls Pakistan cricket team by sharing ‘Mughal era painting’

The recently concluded Asia Cup saw Sri Lanka being crowned champions after they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final. While Pakistan were praised for their batting and bowling, they were trolled online for their fielding as they missed a couple of catches in the final.

Also Read | Delhi Police pokes fun at Pakistan cricket team in tweet about road safety

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan missed two catches of Bhanuka Rajapaksha in the final and the latter went on to play a crucial knock of 71 runs and remained unbeaten. Pakistan’s dismal fielding resulted in a lot of memes on social media. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also couldn’t stop sharing a meme that ridiculed Pakistan’s fielding. The photo showed a man dressed in attire from the ‘Mughal era’ trying to catch a cricket ball. “Mughal era painting of a Pakistani fielder,” says the text accompanying the photo.

Tharoor wrote that he received the image on WhatsApp.

Shared Tuesday, the tweet has received more than 1,600 likes so far. “Eloquent as always sir. But if Mughal Era is to be attached with Pakistani fielding only than all of Indian history goes down the Indian Ocean. Still good for a few light hearted moments,” commented a Twitter user.

“Pakistani fielder from the Mughal era? Do you mean North-West Indian fielder?” wrote another. “In a bad taste I would say..!! Let’s not mix these things..let’s the things which happened on field be on field only,” said a third.

The Delhi Police also poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team by sharing a video of a dropped catch in the final in which Asif Ali and Shadab Khan collided with each other. The law enforcement agency used the clip to spread the message of road safety.