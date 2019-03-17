Toggle Menu
Shashi Tharoor trolls Ahmedabad hotel chain, Tweeple pick on errors in his post

While trolling the name of a restaurant chain of Ahmedabad, which according to Tharoor's post recently opened in Kochi, the politician tweeted, "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages!"

Shashi Tharoor, known for his resplendent use of the Queen’s language, was caught by his Twitter followers, misspelling the name of an Indian city.  The Thiruvananthapuram MP, in a Twitter post, summarised that an Ahmedabad-based restaurant chain is finding it difficult to find patrons because of its name, Appiitto,

The name of the restaurant, Tharoor said, translates to “did you poop?” in Malayalam.

Though Tharoor’s light-hearted jibe was received well on social media, there were others who were not too pleased with it. While many pointed out that the politician misspelt Ahmedabad, others corrected him for labelling Gujarat as ‘north India’.

