Shashi Tharoor trolls Ahmedabad hotel chain, Tweeple pick on errors in his post

Shashi Tharoor, known for his resplendent use of the Queen’s language, was caught by his Twitter followers, misspelling the name of an Indian city. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, in a Twitter post, summarised that an Ahmedabad-based restaurant chain is finding it difficult to find patrons because of its name, Appiitto,

The name of the restaurant, Tharoor said, translates to “did you poop?” in Malayalam.

The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why! pic.twitter.com/tsTMasui3l — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

Though Tharoor’s light-hearted jibe was received well on social media, there were others who were not too pleased with it. While many pointed out that the politician misspelt Ahmedabad, others corrected him for labelling Gujarat as ‘north India’.

While this is funny Shashi, but two things: 1. Gujarat is Western India. Why you guys love labeling? If you do, label all 4 parts of India, please. 2. We have 100+ languages. Should we learn all? How many of you Malayalis know Gujarati or even Hindi. Isn’t it ignorance? — Pankaj Bengani (@pankaj_bengani) March 15, 2019

For those asking the meaning…it is “Have you done potty?” In malayalam

You’re welcome 😎 https://t.co/MMECpe1Xzy — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) March 17, 2019

Ahmedabad in North 🤔 — ShailajaMV🗻 (@rustyrajputs) March 15, 2019

imagine the person who answers the phone at the reception, ‘Good morning, Appiitto’ — Babish VB (@babishvb) March 16, 2019

Ahmadabad(Gujarat) is western india… — like icare (@likeicare___) March 16, 2019

Hahahaha!!! Appiittoo!! Clearly shows launched without any ground work — Rahul Nair (@rrahuln) March 15, 2019