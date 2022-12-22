scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

After ‘temporary disability’, Shashi Tharoor talks about the lack of disabled-friendly infrastructure

In his tweet, Tharoor pointed out the Parliament building has only one entrance with a ramp.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor sprains ankle uses a wheelchair, viral Shashi Tharoor tweets, disability rights in India, non disable friendly infrastructure in India, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After spraining his left leg which left him immobilised with a cast, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has to use a wheelchair to get around. This experience made him realise the lack of disabled-friendly infrastructure in not just everyday life but also in important buildings like the Parliament House.

In a tweet, Tharoor wrote, “When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there’s only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha. This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities.”

Tharoor, 66, posted the tweet with a picture of him in a wheelchair. The tweet got over 27,000 likes.

Commenting on this, Kanchan Lakhani, an International Para Athlete, wrote, “Sir in the Parliament at least you got one ramp but in some places, we don’t get any accessible entrance. It’s a really serious issue. Government should think about the accessibility”. Lakhani wrote this tweet while resharing an earlier tweet in which she had spoken about being denied entry to the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple because she was in a wheelchair.

ALSO READ |Happy faces at Marina beach in Chennai as temporary pathway provides access to differently abled people

Pramod Sagar, a disability rights activist also commented on Tharoor’s tweet. Sagar said, “Thanks, @ShashiTharoor ji, for partially understanding the problems of persons with disabilities with regard to accessibility. Now my question is, “Will you raise this issue in Parliament?” and their representation in the parliament?”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

In another tweet, Sagar said, “In Rajya Sabha, there is provision for the president to nominate 12 people for their contribution to the arts, literature, science, and social services. I think a category should be added for “disabilities” or their contribution towards disabilities.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:32:23 am
Next Story

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates rare record

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close