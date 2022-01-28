‘Acche din’: Shashi Tharoor shares a new meme

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor again took a swing at the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections by sharing a meme. He took on the party’s slogan of “Acche Din” with the meme.

Four different types of headaches are depicted in the meme and the level of severity is highlighted in red colour.

See the post:

“Acche Din”- the ruling party’s slogan has been reverberating throughout India since the BJP government came to power in 2014. During the general elections campaign in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started using the phrase.

Tharoor’s post came days after he took a pot-shot on the BJP’s catchphrase of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ (Congress-free India), saying it was now “Congress-yukt BJP” (Congress-powered BJP). His tweet came after Congress leader RPN Singh quit the Congress party on Tuesday and joined the BJP.

Known for his penchant to share lesser known English words, Tharoor had shared the ‘word of the day’, anocracy as he spoke of his political opponents.