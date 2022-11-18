scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at political defectors with a chameleon video and a new word

The tweet comes at a time when a few Congress MLAs in Gujarat have quit the party and joined the BJP ahead of upcoming polls in the state.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor posts video of chameleon, Gujarat polls, Shashi Tharoor dig at defectors, indian expressTharoor’s tweet intrigued internet users. Some users came up with political arguments, while some others were curious about the word and the clip.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at political defectors in his latest tweet. The parliamentarian from Kerala, who often keeps internet users hooked with his vast vocabulary, has posted a video to illustrate what he says are the “changing colours of political defectors in India”.

The tweet comes at a time when a few Congress MLAs in Gujarat have quit the party, with some switching sides to join the BJP ahead of upcoming polls in the state.

In his latest tweet, Tharoor has shared a clip featuring a chameleon. The chameleon changes its colour as it ascends a stick, seemingly made of straws with different colours. Initially, it is green in colour and then changes to blue, yellow, orange, and eventually red, as it reaches the top.

“The changing colours of political defectors in India, brilliantly illustrated by this actual chameleon! Snollygosters’ role model!” Tharoor tweeted.

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, snollygoster is a shrewd, unprincipled person. Tharoor’s tweet intrigued internet users. Some users came up with political arguments, while some others were curious about the word and the clip. A user commented, “So very true and eloquently stated.” Another user wrote, “Translation option should be there to translate into understandable English…” A third user commented, “I’m going to use snollygoster now, just one question sir. Can we refer this to common people as well, or to only politicians ?”

Tharoor’s tweet comes after former Congress MLA Niranjan Patel in Gujarat resigned both from the Assembly and the party on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that Patel may join the BJP. Before that, the Congress received a backlash as former party MLAs Bhagwan Barad, Bhavesh Katara and Mohanisnh Rathava resigned and joined the BJP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

The Gujarat polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Counting will be held on December 8.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:20:41 pm
Next Story

Twitter chaos: Here’s how to download all your data

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement