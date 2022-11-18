Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at political defectors with a chameleon video and a new word

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at political defectors in his latest tweet. The parliamentarian from Kerala, who often keeps internet users hooked with his vast vocabulary, has posted a video to illustrate what he says are the “changing colours of political defectors in India”.

The tweet comes at a time when a few Congress MLAs in Gujarat have quit the party, with some switching sides to join the BJP ahead of upcoming polls in the state.

In his latest tweet, Tharoor has shared a clip featuring a chameleon. The chameleon changes its colour as it ascends a stick, seemingly made of straws with different colours. Initially, it is green in colour and then changes to blue, yellow, orange, and eventually red, as it reaches the top.

“The changing colours of political defectors in India, brilliantly illustrated by this actual chameleon! Snollygosters’ role model!” Tharoor tweeted.

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, snollygoster is a shrewd, unprincipled person. Tharoor’s tweet intrigued internet users. Some users came up with political arguments, while some others were curious about the word and the clip. A user commented, “So very true and eloquently stated.” Another user wrote, “Translation option should be there to translate into understandable English…” A third user commented, “I’m going to use snollygoster now, just one question sir. Can we refer this to common people as well, or to only politicians ?”

Tharoor’s tweet comes after former Congress MLA Niranjan Patel in Gujarat resigned both from the Assembly and the party on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that Patel may join the BJP. Before that, the Congress received a backlash as former party MLAs Bhagwan Barad, Bhavesh Katara and Mohanisnh Rathava resigned and joined the BJP.

The Gujarat polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Counting will be held on December 8.