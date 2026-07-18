Shashi Tharoor gets stuck in hotel lift for 30 minutes: ‘Unconscionably late for appointments’

The Congress MP thanked the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service for its prompt response

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was safely rescued after getting stuck inside a hotel lift in Kerala on Saturday. After the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram MP took to social media to thank the rescue team, praising the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service for its swift response.

Responding to an ANI post on X about the incident, Tharoor reflected on the unexpected delay caused by the mishap.

“Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me!” he wrote.

He went on to praise the rescue personnel, saying, “But I would wish to add a huge thank-you, and my highest appreciation, for the speed, efficiency and capability of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service, who did a highly commendable job within minutes of receiving our call.”