‘Pakistani delegation now searching for a translator’: Netizens laud Shashi Tharoor’s reply on Kashmir

Shashi Tharoor’s befitting and virulent reply to Pakistan after they raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Serbia has earned the senior Congress leader praise online.

Tharoor, who was a part of the Indian delegation at the international forum, slammed the neighbouring country for raising an issue that is “internal to India”.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. It is ironic, that a state responsible for countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is trying to masquerade as a champion of Kashmiris,” Shashi Tharoor can be heard saying in a viral clip, which is being widely shared on several social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

I was obliged on behalf of the Indian delegation to respond to a vitriolic outburst by Pakistan’s delegate at the ⁦@IPUparliament⁩ : pic.twitter.com/17fXHUcb37 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 16, 2019

“We expect better from parliamentarians then vituperative mudslinging,” Tharoor says as he goes on to request the Pakistan delegation to refrain from misusing the forum again and in collective interests of the parliaments of the world focus on serious issues that are under discussion at the IPU assembly.

Viewed over one lakh times, Tharoor’s response was lauded online and the Lok Sabha secretariat also shared videos of the Congress MP’s remarks.

“Pakistani delegation… now searching for a translator,” joked a user. Another tweeted, “You, definitely, were the best person to respond to vitriolic attack by Pak delegation on such a forum. Leaving aside domestic political differences, you stood solidly for the national interest. Salute!”

You, definitely, were tge best person to respond to vitriolic attack by Pak delegation on such a forum. Leaving aside domestic political differences, you stood solidly for national interest. Salute! — ashok kapahtia (@bagguji) October 16, 2019

This should be played on big screens and theaters across India..What a powerful statement..Respect 🙏🙏🙏 — gokul poduval (@gokulpoduval) October 16, 2019

Well articulated sir. The strength of our democracy is in moments like this when political differences are set aside for our national interests. — Colonel S Dinny (Retd) (@sdinny14) October 16, 2019

Indians are one at international forum. Shashi Tharoor deserves praise for this. — mehrotra suresh c (@mehrotra15j) October 16, 2019