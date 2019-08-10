Shashi Tharoor shares morphed photo of him as Shakespeare and Netizens can’t stop laughing

Social media sites are filled with unusual filters and Netizens can’t have enough of it. With the FaceApp fever still going strong, people are trying out various filters on celebrity faces more than their own photos. Recently, someone gave Congress leader Shashi Tharoor a makeover to make him look like Shakespeare!
Yes, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a photo of himself resembling the Bard of Avon, which he claimed was being circulated via WhatsApp — and dubbed it as “the most flattering image”.
“The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!),” he tweeted sharing the picture.
The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019
The picture quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While many found it hilarious, others found it quite “unsettling” as the famous playwright’s image had a moustache, missing in his rendition. Many remarked that he deserved the ‘honour’ for his phenomenal command over English. However, not everyone was impressed with the tweet. Owning to the severe flooding in Kerala, many questioned the timing of the tweet.
