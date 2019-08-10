Shashi Tharoor shares morphed photo of him as Shakespeare and Netizens can’t stop laughing

Social media sites are filled with unusual filters and Netizens can’t have enough of it. With the FaceApp fever still going strong, people are trying out various filters on celebrity faces more than their own photos. Recently, someone gave Congress leader Shashi Tharoor a makeover to make him look like Shakespeare!

Advertising

Yes, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a photo of himself resembling the Bard of Avon, which he claimed was being circulated via WhatsApp — and dubbed it as “the most flattering image”.

“The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!),” he tweeted sharing the picture.

The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019

The picture quickly garnered a lot of attention online. While many found it hilarious, others found it quite “unsettling” as the famous playwright’s image had a moustache, missing in his rendition. Many remarked that he deserved the ‘honour’ for his phenomenal command over English. However, not everyone was impressed with the tweet. Owning to the severe flooding in Kerala, many questioned the timing of the tweet.

No @ShashiTharoor Sir, your vocabulary is as delicious as an assorted ice cream with all the necessary balance of eloquence, magniloquence & grandiosity. Not to forget you have shaked the Oxford as well. https://t.co/wOPqXZC04X — Shivashish Sen (@Shivashishsen21) August 10, 2019

Judwa bhai Kumbh ke mele mein kho gaya tha https://t.co/EQDUqRArl4 — Ashish K (@ashishra11) August 10, 2019

Wow, a complete tweet of @ShashiTharoor where I didn’t have to check the thesaurus. https://t.co/ZKhiBW0IDf — 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕤𝕙 (@janishm) August 10, 2019

Man you look like late Christopher Hitchens 😀 — 🏳️‍🌈ladin🏳️‍🌈 (@__ladin) August 10, 2019

Wow…. Sir You are also great like Shakespeare . And Your English is next level. Technically We can say that You are current Shakespeare of India . — Vinay Yadav (@vinayyadav_vk) August 10, 2019

Brevity is the soul of wit.

Who knows it better than Dr.Tharoor! Added original, for a better comparison:) Wish he/she had added moustaches too for more balanced aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/HSLxz0xOpS — انو-Anu-अन्नु (@stylistanu) August 10, 2019

May be because you @ShashiTharoor are amongst the very few who understand the Shakespearian English. https://t.co/6X5Hv22TBR — anshul lall (@lallanshul) August 10, 2019

Why didn’t any one think of Rowan Atkinson? Needs no morphing! pic.twitter.com/TIDQAVAzMT — Sreekanthan (@SSreekanthan) August 10, 2019

Am I the only one who finds this extremely unsettling.. : ) https://t.co/3wFCvnAFS0 — Mariyam Aftab (@aftabmariyam1) August 10, 2019

flattering? or embarrassing? Shakespeare must be changing sides inside his grave.. https://t.co/CyqxdqxGoL — Smita🇮🇳JaiShreeRam🙏 (@smita_muk) August 10, 2019

The poor bard must be turning in his grave . https://t.co/zYiyMhKx9m — Utpal (@utpaldas89) August 10, 2019

Shakespeare had moustache in the pic. Without that you look Abdul the kasai pic.twitter.com/3C5SUY7woT — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) August 10, 2019

This is the right time to post such stuff 😏😏 https://t.co/8dKbwijGin — What’sCooking_Begum Jaan💕 (@Lakshmi1001) August 10, 2019

When the whole state is under flood , you only have this to tweet. Sigh. https://t.co/NR6sJdclVd — Ramesh Krishnan (@cloudno07) August 10, 2019

Narcissistic and shameless. When his state is drowing in floods. https://t.co/Z3ata4tLKc — Vanara (@AgentSaffron) August 10, 2019

sir appreciate my work also 😪😥😂 pic.twitter.com/edQsGU3yU8 — Arushi (@MemerArushi) August 10, 2019

🤦🤦

I always say desperate indian politicians

People will do anything on WhatsApp

Have some maturity https://t.co/U8pkMegPyP — Mega Diancie (@MDiancie) August 10, 2019