scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

‘As a southie I’d rice to the occasion’: Shashi Tharoor comments on ‘naan violent’ Twitter thread, provides a ‘dosa’ humour

It was a big day for food puns on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor and a few others 'idli' had a conversation, providing a 'dosa' humour to netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 6:48:46 pm
Shashi Tharoor, pun, Parminder Singh, Naan violence, rice to occassion, Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor tweet, social media viral, indian expressCongress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor shared some light-hearted food humour while commenting on a Twitter thread. Coming up with hilarious food pun while taking forward a conversation in the same vein, he said “as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.”

“This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there),” read the Kerala MP’s tweet.

He reposted a witty conversation between former Managing Director of Twitter Parminder Singh and two others. In the hilarious exchange, Singh had said, “If two guys fight over a tandoori naan, is that violence or naan-violence.#NaanSenseTweet.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ram Vaidyanathan, a Twitter user, replied, “Naan violence is part of our kulcha.” Another user added, “Lassi who wins.”

The exchange of puns continued after Tharoor’s tweet. The Delhi University alumnus turned nostalgic about the fun they used to have on campus. “Thanks for Tweeting this Shashi. Not just Stephen’s, repartees like this were a DU rasam. Though I was there at a different time would have loved to spar with you idli,” commented Parminder Singh.

“It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain,” replied Tharoor.

Netizens also came up with puns enthusiastically, following the Twitter conversation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement