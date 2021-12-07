‘As a southie I’d rice to the occasion’: Shashi Tharoor comments on ‘naan violent’ Twitter thread, provides a ‘dosa’ humour

Congress Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor shared some light-hearted food humour while commenting on a Twitter thread. Coming up with hilarious food pun while taking forward a conversation in the same vein, he said “as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.”

“This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there),” read the Kerala MP’s tweet.

He reposted a witty conversation between former Managing Director of Twitter Parminder Singh and two others. In the hilarious exchange, Singh had said, “If two guys fight over a tandoori naan, is that violence or naan-violence.#NaanSenseTweet.”

Ram Vaidyanathan, a Twitter user, replied, “Naan violence is part of our kulcha.” Another user added, “Lassi who wins.”

This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.) pic.twitter.com/Z4DknwbN4k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 7, 2021

The exchange of puns continued after Tharoor’s tweet. The Delhi University alumnus turned nostalgic about the fun they used to have on campus. “Thanks for Tweeting this Shashi. Not just Stephen’s, repartees like this were a DU rasam. Though I was there at a different time would have loved to spar with you idli,” commented Parminder Singh.

“It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain,” replied Tharoor.

. It’s never too lait… but for now yeh coffee hain. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 7, 2021

Netizens also came up with puns enthusiastically, following the Twitter conversation.

True for us in the 1980s as well. In fact, even today, if put two Stephanians in a room and they hit it off, they’ll start talking like this, leaving everyone else around slightly bemused.@CafeSSC @StStephensClg — Shomona Khanna (@alterlaw) December 7, 2021

it’s butter not to fight over this naan sense — Shubham_Sinha (@sinha_44) December 7, 2021

A daily “dosa” of humour was a staple diet at College!

I’m not going to “mince” my words- jokes at the Cafe prevented too much “roti” learning from “scrambling” your mind. @CafeSSC — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) December 7, 2021