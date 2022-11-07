Shashi Tharoor shares a letter written by Nobel-winning writer John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe: ‘Most unusual’

A viral photo of a letter written by Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck to actress Marilyn Monroe on April 28, 1955 was shared on social media by author and politician Shahshi Tharoor on Sunday. The letter has often won Steinbeck plaudits for his charm.

Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, shared a copy of this letter, which he described as “one of the most unusual letters”, in which “every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!”.

In the printed letter, dated April 28, 1955, Steinbeck requests Monroe to send an autographed picture for Jon Atkinson, who was Steinbeck’s nephew-in-law.

Steinbeck writes that Atkinson, who was a massive Monroe fan and “has his foot in the door of puberty”, was told by the author’s wife that Steinbeck had met the actress. After this, the teenager began looking up to Steinbeck. This prompted the writer to ask Monroe for her signed picture to authenticate the lie his wife made up.

Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring! pic.twitter.com/War9zqDppf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 6, 2022

In the persuasive letter, Steinbeck writes, “Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence. He is already your slave. This would make him mine.”

This letter was discovered amongst Monroe’s possessions after her death and was auctioned for $3,520 (approximately Rs 2.9 lakh) in 2016. The letter was auctioned by Anna Strasberg, the wife of Monroe’s acting coach, Lee Strasberg who inherited 75 per cent of the actress’s intellectual property and estate.