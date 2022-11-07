scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Shashi Tharoor shares a letter written by Nobel-winning writer John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe: ‘Most unusual’

The iconic letter was written by Steinbeck to Monroe in April 1955.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor tweets, Marilyn Monroe letters, John Steinbeck writes letter to Marilyn Monroe, Nobel winning author’s letter to Marilyn Monroe, Indian expressThe letter was discovered amongst Monroe’s possessions after her death and was auctioned for $3,520 (approximately Rs 2.9 lakh) in 2016.

A viral photo of a letter written by Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck to actress Marilyn Monroe on April 28, 1955 was shared on social media by author and politician Shahshi Tharoor on Sunday. The letter has often won Steinbeck plaudits for his charm.

Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, shared a copy of this letter, which he described as “one of the most unusual letters”, in which “every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!”.

ALSO READ |After over a century, this 1913 love letter is winning hearts again

In the printed letter, dated April 28, 1955, Steinbeck requests Monroe to send an autographed picture for Jon Atkinson, who was Steinbeck’s nephew-in-law.

Steinbeck writes that Atkinson, who was a massive Monroe fan and “has his foot in the door of puberty”, was told by the author’s wife that Steinbeck had met the actress. After this, the teenager began looking up to Steinbeck. This prompted the writer to ask Monroe for her signed picture to authenticate the lie his wife made up.

In the persuasive letter, Steinbeck writes, “Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence. He is already your slave. This would make him mine.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

This letter was discovered amongst Monroe’s possessions after her death and was auctioned for $3,520 (approximately Rs 2.9 lakh) in 2016. The letter was auctioned by Anna Strasberg, the wife of Monroe’s acting coach, Lee Strasberg who inherited 75 per cent of the actress’s intellectual property and estate.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 02:20:05 pm
Next Story

BJP worker arrested for ‘objectionable remarks’ against Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement