Shashi Tharoor retweets video promoting food containers made out of rice bran

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted IAS officer Supriya Sahu’s tweet promoting eco-friendly products and urged the Central government to provide incentives to ramp up their production.

“This applies across the country and not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use,” tweeted Tharoor.

The video featured food containers made out of rice bran. Glass tumblers of different sizes and bottles are also shown. The man in the video is heard saying that it can only be used once.

This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use. https://t.co/YfITyIP6YI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2021

The video has garnered over 25 lakh views so far. Netizens also extended support for the initiative. Some users also raised concerns over the cost of eco-friendly products.

“Sir, outstanding product s but may be a costly affair, not in practice by common man because of high cost,” commented a user.

Sir, outstanding product s but may be a costly affair, not in practice by common man because of high cost. — Manoj Kumar Shukla (@mksunnao5458) January 1, 2022

This is really such a good innovation. The use of ths product would definitely reduce our dependency on plastic products. — EMM EFF (Tehsil Seri. Officer) (@kashmiri_faroq) December 29, 2021

The main problem with all sustainable products is the cost involved.

The government can only subsidise upto a point. People need to take responsibility and choose wisely.

Rather than subsidies the government should invest in R&D to bring down costs. — Sumit Kumar (@Iam_Sumit_Kumar) December 29, 2021

Very very interesting. Such eco-friendly substitutes are the need of the hour. — Rajesh Iyer (@Rajesh_Iyer_68) December 30, 2021

IAS officer Sahu asked hotels, restaurants and food joints to stop using banned plastic packaging in the state. “Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, it’s time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives,” read Sahu’s tweet.

Sahu, Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has been at the forefront of promoting ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme. It encourages people to carry a yellow coloured cloth bag whenever they stepped out for buying things.

Look at this earthen beauty❤️Alternatives to plastic packaging are in plenty,we need an open mind to find them, use and promote. We in TN are hell bent to eliminate single use plastic items which have been banned. Here is a list of eco manufacturers 👇https://t.co/EjRQV2pgPA pic.twitter.com/26uR5A5izY — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched ‘Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam’ in Kalaivanar Arangam on December 24.

The state government had imposed a ban on the production, use, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of 14 types of plastics with effect from January 1, 2019.