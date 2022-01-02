scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Must Read

Shashi Tharoor retweets video promoting food containers made out of rice bran

Many netizens raised concerns over the cost of eco-friendly products.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 2, 2022 12:50:13 pm
Shashi Tharoor, food containers made of rice bran, meendum manjppai, plastic ban, Tamil Nadu, Stalin, social media viral, indian expressFood containers made out of rice bran take internet by storm

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted IAS officer Supriya Sahu’s tweet promoting eco-friendly products and urged the Central government to provide incentives to ramp up their production.

“This applies across the country and not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use,” tweeted Tharoor.

The video featured food containers made out of rice bran. Glass tumblers of different sizes and bottles are also shown. The man in the video is heard saying that it can only be used once.

The video has garnered over 25 lakh views so far. Netizens also extended support for the initiative. Some users also raised concerns over the cost of eco-friendly products.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Sir, outstanding product s but may be a costly affair, not in practice by common man because of high cost,” commented a user.

IAS officer Sahu asked hotels, restaurants and food joints to stop using banned plastic packaging in the state. “Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly. Hotels, restaurants food joints, it’s time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives,” read Sahu’s tweet.

Sahu, Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has been at the forefront of promoting ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme. It encourages people to carry a yellow coloured cloth bag whenever they stepped out for buying things.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched ‘Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam’ in Kalaivanar Arangam on December 24.

The state government had imposed a ban on the production, use, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of 14 types of plastics with effect from January 1, 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement