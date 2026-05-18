‘Profound cosmological misunderstanding’: Shashi Tharoor’s reply to ‘rasgulla is idli in sugar syrup’ post

Politician-author Shashi Tharoor is making waves with yet another ‘war of words’ on social media. Popular for his eloquence, the senior Congress leader shut down an X post comparing rasgulla and idli.
The debate began after an X user claimed that “Rasgulla is nothing but an idli dipped in sugar syrup” and called the popular Bengali sweet an “overrated dessert”. The post went viral, eventually drawing a detailed and dramatic response from Tharoor.
Dismissing the comparison, Tharoor described it as “not just a culinary error” but a “profound cosmological misunderstanding.” He argued that rasgulla and idli differ completely in ingredients, preparation, and culinary purpose.
Explaining the differences, he described rasgulla’s chhena as “the delicate, squeaky, pristine curd of milk,” while referring to idli as a “meticulously fermented batter of parboiled rice and black gram.” He noted that the two dishes belong to “entirely different kingdoms.”
Tharoor also gave a tribute to the idli, calling it “one of the greatest engineering marvels of the culinary world.” He praised the South Indian staple as a “masterclass in biotechnology” and a “savoury monolith of South Indian culinary genius.”
Discussing its preparation, he highlighted the role of the “delicate microflora of wild fermentation” that helps create what he described as “a steamed cloud” symbolising “gut health, lightness and nutritional balance.”
One of the most widely shared lines from his response was his remark that suggesting an idli be soaked in sugar syrup “fundamentally misunderstands its dignity.” He added that the dish is “perfectly engineered” to pair with sambar, molaga podi, sesame oil, or melted ghee, but not dessert syrup.
“If this lady finds Rasgullas overrated, argue that on the merits of their sponginess or sweetness. But please, leave the noble, perfectly fermented, steamed majesty of the Idli out of your dessert-table polemics, ma’am!” he concluded.
See the post here:
Indeed! To conflate a Rasgulla with an Idli is not just a culinary error; it is a profound cosmological misunderstanding.
To begin with, the comparison is practically a biological impossibility. She is comparing chhena (the delicate, squeaky, pristine curd of milk) with a… https://t.co/dwYI3p9B2S
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 17, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “At this point I am convinced that AI models are trained off Shashi Tharoor’s tweets,” a social media user wrote. “Sir, ur lexical feast elevates discourse far above such trivial culinary jousts, a must lament with deepest regret that the humble Idli remains cosmically distant from the Rasgulla’s transcendent, syrup-kissed supremac(y),” another user commented.
“No one in the world can describe Idli like you did. Now, I am craving for it,” a third user reacted.