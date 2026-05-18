‘Profound cosmological misunderstanding’: Shashi Tharoor’s reply to ‘rasgulla is idli in sugar syrup’ post

Politician-author Shashi Tharoor is making waves with yet another ‘war of words’ on social media. Popular for his eloquence, the senior Congress leader shut down an X post comparing rasgulla and idli.

The debate began after an X user claimed that “Rasgulla is nothing but an idli dipped in sugar syrup” and called the popular Bengali sweet an “overrated dessert”. The post went viral, eventually drawing a detailed and dramatic response from Tharoor.

Dismissing the comparison, Tharoor described it as “not just a culinary error” but a “profound cosmological misunderstanding.” He argued that rasgulla and idli differ completely in ingredients, preparation, and culinary purpose.