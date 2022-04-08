‘Kuch toh log kahenge’: Shashi Tharoor responds to memes on his chat with NCP’s Supriya Sule

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has responded after an interaction between him and NCP’s Supriya Sule in the Parliament caught the attention of netizens online and triggered a plethora of memes. The Kerala MP explained in a tweet what was the subject of the conversation was.

It all started during Farooq Abdullah’s speech in the Parliament recently. As the senior National Conference leader was speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Tharoor was seen leaning over his desk as he spoke to Sule. The moment was caught on camera and netizens soon caught on to it. People edited the clip and it soon became fodder for memes. Tharoor, who often cracks jokes online and has shown his ability to take a joke on himself, turned to Twitter to explain what was going on.

Tharoor wrote in a tweet that Sule was asking him a policy question as she was supposed to speak next. He added that he had to lean to listen to her as she was speaking very softly so that Abdullah wasn’t disturbed.

For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule‘s &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

Tharoor also poked fun at netizens for giving different meanings to their serious discussion. He followed up his explanation quoting the lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Kuch toh log kahengye’.

A parody Twitter account was the first to latch on to the moment. Swapping Abdullah’s speech for viral hit ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa: The Rise, the user gave it a ‘filmy’ twist.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Soon, others jumped in with either video edits or sharing relatable captions, and before one knew it, Tharoor-Sule memes inundated Twitter. While some connected it to ‘work-life’ balance, others compared it to all of us being distracted by social media.

Check out some of the memes here:

Inka alag hi chalta hai pic.twitter.com/5RTDhXFwyl — AbD (@maymayholic__) April 7, 2022

14 yr old me looking at my crush while she says ‘ek extra pencil hai kya?’ pic.twitter.com/s73MuzLYRt — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 6, 2022

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

Backbencher Shashi Tharoor doing what he does best 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/StUlZgoC2L — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2022

This is not the first time that Tharoor has reacted to memes on him. Last year, in August when a picture of him breaking a coconut at a temple in Kerala went viral sparking a meme fest, the Congress leader came forward to share his top picks.