scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 08, 2022
Must Read

‘Kuch toh log kahenge’: Shashi Tharoor responds to memes on his chat with NCP’s Supriya Sule

Shashi Tharoor explained in a tweet that Supriya Sule was asking him a policy question as she was supposed to speak next. He added that he had to lean to listen to her as she was speaking very softly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 11:39:55 am
shashi tharoor, supriya sule, farooq abdullah, shashi tharoor sule memes, tharoor parliament memes, indian expressA small interaction between the two leaders during a debate in Parliament has inspired an array of memes.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has responded after an interaction between him and NCP’s Supriya Sule in the Parliament caught the attention of netizens online and triggered a plethora of memes. The Kerala MP explained in a tweet what was the subject of the conversation was.

It all started during Farooq Abdullah’s speech in the Parliament recently. As the senior National Conference leader was speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Tharoor was seen leaning over his desk as he spoke to Sule. The moment was caught on camera and netizens soon caught on to it. People edited the clip and it soon became fodder for memes. Tharoor, who often cracks jokes online and has shown his ability to take a joke on himself, turned to Twitter to explain what was going on.

Tharoor wrote in a tweet that Sule was asking him a policy question as she was supposed to speak next. He added that he had to lean to listen to her as she was speaking very softly so that Abdullah wasn’t disturbed.

Tharoor also poked fun at netizens for giving different meanings to their serious discussion. He followed up his explanation quoting the lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Kuch toh log kahengye’.

A parody Twitter account was the first to latch on to the moment. Swapping Abdullah’s speech for viral hit ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa: The Rise, the user gave it a ‘filmy’ twist.

Soon, others jumped in with either video edits or sharing relatable captions, and before one knew it, Tharoor-Sule memes inundated Twitter. While some connected it to ‘work-life’ balance, others compared it to all of us being distracted by social media.

Check out some of the memes here:

This is not the first time that Tharoor has reacted to memes on him. Last year, in August when a picture of him breaking a coconut at a temple in Kerala went viral sparking a meme fest, the Congress leader came forward to share his top picks.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement