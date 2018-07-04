For those missing Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Twitter English classes’, we have good news

While he would regularly share ‘new words’ taking a sarcastic dig at his political opponents, he was off the scene UNTIL NOW. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta) While he would regularly share ‘new words’ taking a sarcastic dig at his political opponents, he was off the scene UNTIL NOW. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Shashi Tharoor’s rich and impressive usage of English words and phrases requires no introduction. The Congress MP has often taken to Twitter to share words that are not used in common parlance. His tweets have garnered him praise and attention from his followers – who now claim that they have started following Tharoor’s Twitter page instead of referring to the dictionary. Others went on record to ask for their school fees back, implying how they were learning so much more from Tharoor than they did at school.

After a haitus, Tharoor returned to the Twitterverse by using words (mostly unheard) to rhyme with prurient. Hold on, in case you are rushing to Google what prurient means. While his tweet itself makes a reference to voyuerism, according to oxforddictionaries.com, prurient means “Having or encouraging an excessive interest in sexual matters, especially the sexual activity of others.” A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the voyeurism of our media) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word “prurient”. he wrote. And this is what he came up with:

“Our media is often prurient,

Around money some are esurient;

Many are visibly parturient,

When birthing their inner scripturient.”

This is his tweet.

No surprises, it generated a buzz on the Internet. Check out how Twitter users responded to him, here.

What a Savage ! 🤣 — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) July 2, 2018

In case anyone is wondering. pic.twitter.com/p2dzgUYAng — Rahul Raj (Akhi) (@TheRahul_Raj) July 2, 2018

Shashi tharoor doesn’t need reference. Chalti firti English dictionary hai ye aadmi. — 3rd 👁️ of BirbalBaba (@BirbalBaba_) July 3, 2018

Lemme grab my thesaurus…. Ooohh apology, not thesaurus, THAROORasurus.. — Gaurav Mishra | गौrav MISHरा™ 🇮🇳 (@OfficialGaurab) July 2, 2018

Sir, do you take English tuitions? I would like to join along with my wife and daughter. Okay with online classes too. — Arun Venkatraman (@arunismyname) July 2, 2018

Lo aaj fir nae 4 word mil Gye 😂 — Gabbar (@LogicalGabbar) July 2, 2018

By the way, did you know the meaning of the words already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

