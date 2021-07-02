Shashi Tharoor shares a new word, refers to PM Modi while explaining its meaning

Shashi Tharoor's witty usage of the word left many in splits online.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s love for uncommon English words is well known, and his vocabulary is always sending people running to their dictionaries. A Twitter user recently reached out to Tharoor, prompting the politician to share a new word.

“Sir, apart from your articulate speeches, I’m waiting for some new word to learn. It’s always great to tickle your mind with an out of the box word!” Dr Priya Anand said in a comment under one of Tharoor’s tweets.

Tharoor instantly obliged, and shared a new word — pogonotrophy — which he said he learnt from his friend-economist Rathin Roy. He also also explained that it meant “the cultivation of a beard”.

However, what really left many chuckling, was his usage of a word in a sentence. “As in, the PM’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation…” the politician-author said.

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means “the cultivation of a beard”. As in, the PM’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation… https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online, with many appreciating Tharoor’s wit.

This is not the first time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has introduced a new word and referred to PM Narendra Modi. He left social media in a tizzy in 2018 with ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, a 29-letter word he used while introducing his new book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’.

He used the tongue-twister once again in his friendly banter with TRS working president KTR over COVID-19 medicine names.