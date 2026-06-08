‘Idli, not id-slice’: Shashi Tharoor’s jibe at techie over viral photo of sliced breakfast

After schooling an X user on “dunkable” idlis, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again grabbed attention with his witty reaction to an unusual plating of idlis that resembled mini pizzas.

This time, Tharoor reshared an image showing idlis cut into several triangular slices and arranged on a pan. Along with the sliced idlis, the pan also had a drop of coconut chutney, which is usually paired with the dish.

“This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data!” Tharoor wrote on X, linking the neatly segmented idlis to the tech world’s obsession with data partitioning and optimisation.