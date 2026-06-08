‘Idli, not id-slice’: Shashi Tharoor’s jibe at techie over viral photo of sliced breakfast

After schooling an X user on “dunkable” idlis, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again grabbed attention with his witty reaction to an unusual plating of idlis that resembled mini pizzas.
This time, Tharoor reshared an image showing idlis cut into several triangular slices and arranged on a pan. Along with the sliced idlis, the pan also had a drop of coconut chutney, which is usually paired with the dish.
“This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data!” Tharoor wrote on X, linking the neatly segmented idlis to the tech world’s obsession with data partitioning and optimisation.
Tagging the person who posted the photo of the dish, he said, “Hey @ravaldosa, it’s called ‘idli’, not ‘id-slice’. No one eats idlis this way, unless they’re Italian and mistake it for pizza. (But don’t try putting sambar on pizza, ok?)”
The caption on the original post read, “Rate my idli cutting skills.”
See the post here:
This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data! Hey @ravaldosa, it’s called ‘idli’, not ‘id-slice’. No one eats idlis this way, unless they’re Italian and mistake it for pizza. (But don’t try putting sambar on pizza, ok?) https://t.co/11l27zGHQg
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, sparking a widespread discussion on the South Indian dish.
“Now I have discerned the surest method of provoking Mr. Tharoor-ji into a state of indignant agitation… merely offer the faintest slight, the merest culinary irreverence, toward the resplendent, sovereign, and utterly unassailable Idli in any form whatsoever,” a user noted.
Another user commented, “Wondering why in all ur posts, color of idli is not white … u have too many North Indians idli makers in your twitter family.”
Tharoor’s post comes shortly after his viral food-related interaction with an X user, who paired idlis with tea. The Congress leader remarked that the idlis in the image did not meet his standards as they looked overly dense and lacked the light, airy texture that defines a properly made idli.
He also said that while he is a passionate chai lover, he prefers tea on its own rather than with idlis.