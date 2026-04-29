Shashi Tharoor finds his ‘twin’ in a ‘handsome’ peacock at his home: ‘He is a Shiv bhakt’

The reel quickly went viral, racking up over a million views and more than 70,000 likes

At what looks like a serene corner of Shashi Tharoor’s home office, an unexpected guest stole the show, a peacock calmly strolling towards a temple inside the premises.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Tharoor playfully noted how he seemed to be “matching with the handsome fellow,” adding a “Twinning” overlay to the video. The clip quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Watching from his window, Tharoor admired the bird, even imagining it as a devotee. “He is a handsome peacock and he is obviously a Shiv bhakt. He is right at the mandir. Very deep, almost rich, purplish blue,” he remarked, clearly taken by its striking appearance.