Shashi Tharoor finds his ‘twin’ in a ‘handsome’ peacock at his home: ‘He is a Shiv bhakt’

At what looks like a serene corner of Shashi Tharoor’s home office, an unexpected guest stole the show, a peacock calmly strolling towards a temple inside the premises.
Sharing the moment on Instagram, Tharoor playfully noted how he seemed to be “matching with the handsome fellow,” adding a “Twinning” overlay to the video. The clip quickly caught the internet’s attention.
Watching from his window, Tharoor admired the bird, even imagining it as a devotee. “He is a handsome peacock and he is obviously a Shiv bhakt. He is right at the mandir. Very deep, almost rich, purplish blue,” he remarked, clearly taken by its striking appearance.
As the peacock eventually turned to leave, someone behind the camera joked that it looked back as if saying goodbye. Tharoor, amused, responded with a warm, “Bye bye.”
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The reel quickly went viral, racking up over a million views and more than 70,000 likes. It drew a wide range of reactions online, blending admiration, humour, and even a touch of philosophical thought, with many users praising the moment for its visual charm and symbolic feel.
One user wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Another user commented, “The peacock arrived expecting to be the most flamboyant presence in the compound, saw Shashi Tharoor in matching blue, and quietly conceded!”
A third person quipped, “I won’t be amaze if that peacock is also well versed with some few verbology.”
Another individual took the verbiage out of Tharoor’s dictionary and commented, “Not a flauccinaucinihilipilified use of time rather a very pulchritudinous one.”
Disclaimer: This lighthearted exchange is for informational and entertainment purposes only, capturing a personal moment shared on social media.